PSOJ's COVID-19 business podcast hits 2 million views

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Access to Finance Facilitation Panel (AFFP) through its weekly Facebook Live CovidCast JA: Business podcast has now reached over 2 million views around the globe.

The online series, aired every Thursday over the last four and a half months, was developed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to provide support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to serve as a platform for many of these small operators to benefit from critical business guidance, to share best practices, voice their concerns and receive sound advice on how to put their best foot forward as they navigate the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

“The weekly viewers of local SMEs have expanded to include the Diaspora, and business people from all over the world including UK, USA, Canada and Africa, it is clear that the programme has significant global reach and engagement,” a release this week informed.

Some of the past topics explored includes: ' Pivoting your business to rebuilding, 'reinforcing and empowering SMEs', 'labour laws surrounding layoffs and redundancies', 'how to close a business', 'preserving your mental health', and more recently 'creating and analysing financial statements'.

Entrepreneur and popular social media business commentator Marc Gayle said that the insights shared have also been beneficial to his business.

He said that the episode of the podcast that spoke to managing cash and expectations during COVID-19 explored by hosts Rochelle Cameron and Nevada Powe helped him to make sound decisions and rethink strategies that have been worthwhile.

“I was most encouraged by the episode on 'pivoting',” Gayle continued, making reference to episode 5 wherein Powe and Cameron analysed six ways in which a business could pivot and spoke to some local SMEs who were already applying these theories.

Based on these pivoting ideas, Gayle has placed more focus on product development and has restructured internal human resources accordingly and has also started to put more resources behind collecting receivables aggressively. He along with many of the other viewers have also now formed a community for SMEs through which they can network and provide support to each other.

The PSOJ said that as it carry on its mandate to educate and empower, they are also encouraging business owners to continue in supporting each other during these challenging times. The entity also noted that, “past episodes of the PSOJ CovidCastJA: Business podcast can be found online on [our] Facebook page and business owners are also encouraged to sign up for the mailing list or tune in to Facebook Live every Thursday at 7:30 pm for new episodes.”

— Kellaray Miles