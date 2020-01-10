PSOJ seeks role in divestment and outsourcing of State assets

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is seeking a role in the divestment and outsourcing of State assets, as it outlined its two-year (2020-2022) strategic organisational focus for inclusive economic growth for Jamaica through advocacy and action.

PSOJ President Keith Duncan, flanked by his new executive, sought to make out a case for the private sector lobby group's involvement in the disposal or transfer of national assets to ensure transparency and to remove the hint of corruption in such endeavours.

Speaking at a news conference at the PSOJ's Hope Road headquarters in St Andrew yesterday, Duncan was quick to point out that the umbrella private sector grouping's insistence on playing a role in the divestment process is not as a result of any concerns of corruption, but is more predicated on seeing transparency.

He charged that the PSOJ is more than willing and able to work with the Government on offloading some of these assets, highlighting that local businesses are more than willing to transform and turnaround these assets to profitability to the benefit of the country on a whole.

Duncan argued that passing on these assets to the private sector would free up well-needed resources, which could then be channelled to much-needed areas such as crime, which he described as a disease, which is in dire need of a cure.

PSOJ SEEKING PARTNERSHIP ON ASSETS DIVESTMENT

While acknowledging national concerns about some previous divestment of government assets, Duncan emphasised that the PSOJ's demand for inclusion seeks to diminish such concerns given its focus for transparency.

He said the PSOJ is seeking to partner with the Development Bank of Jamaica and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service around the divestment and Outsourcing of GOJ assets/operations.

Duncan emphasised that in spite of the divestment of State assets and outsourcing, which has taken place over the years, the public sector remains relatively inefficient while improving to 8.9 per cent of gross domestic product. Even with this marginal improvement, the PSOJ boss declared that the public sector “remains a drag on state resources”.

STIMULATING INVESTMENTS

The PSOJ boss announced an ambitious programme of stimulating investments in Jamaica. A key plank of this programme is the creation of structured forums for engaging directly with Jamaica's largest domestic and global investors at the decision-making level on the prospects for greater immediate direct investment in Jamaica.

“With more available capital and better access to financing, we need to continue to improve the conditions that support and incentivise direct investment,” Duncan posited.

He listed local infrastructure, tax and trade policy, networks and linkages as among the areas of focus to achieve this goal.

Having achieved macroeconomic stability, the PSOJ boss explained that the strategic efforts will be focused on enhancing the business environment to create greater consumer and business confidence levels which should translate into increased domestic and foreign investments and as a result, greater growth levels.

Turning to the PSOJ's overarching objective for 2020-2022, which is ensuring Jamaica achieves inclusive growth and creating an environment that enables private sector-led investments while protecting Jamaica's environment, Duncan expressed confidence that this objective will be met.

According to President Duncan, “the PSOJ is combining advocacy and action to create opportunities for all Jamaicans to achieve their potential. Our private sector associations, companies and individual members can remain assured that the organisation will continue to provide meaningful representation on their behalf and ensure that the PSOJ's presence and strong voice is always maintained.”