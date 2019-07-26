Public order is essential for development

Over the past few years, the global economy (and our neighbour in the US economy) has been doing very well and we have seen prolonged global growth. Jamaica has in many respects benefited from this buoyancy, having seen increases year over year, in tourism for example. In addition to the global expansion, the Government has, in my view, been pressing some of the right levers to ensure the growth that we have seen consistent growth levels over the past few years.

This has resulted in record low unemployment rates and an obvious boom in economic activity.

One of the beneficiaries of this has been our stock market, which has been the number one performing stock market globally, for the last couple years, and we have seen a consistent flow of new listings coming on to the stock market, and all being oversubscribed.

Since 2013, this has resulted in GDP growth turning a positive at 0.5 per cent, to an estimated 2.1 per cent for 2018, and in 2019 Q1, growth is estimated at 1.7 per cent.

Much of this growth has resulted from the fiscal discipline programme embarked on under the IMF Agreement in 2013, and its consistent application to date.

This resulted in the Government backing out of the markets, resulting in the private sector having to grow their business in the market by engaging the private sector.

Prior to this, financial institutions, in particular, had seen significant growth by just focusing on market activity by the Government, leaving the crumbs of this activity to fall off the table for the rest of the private sector.

As a result of this “crowding out” effect by the Government, and the voracious appetite created for taxes by the fiscal deficits, interest rates became unbearable, cutting off those who couldn't access equity, and the public sector, never needed to be efficient as it could always tax its way out of problems, leaving the problems on the private sector and private citizens.

This way of existing created a new sector — those who had political connections and could afford to access work and capital through politics.

It also created a situation where holding political power was the way to “prosperity”, not as being pushed now through economic growth, but through political favours and connection.

One of the offspring of this type of politics was the desire by politicians to please the electorate, and in particular the “poor and small man” who the political parties deliberately, and by accident, created to hold onto power. Catering to this “poor and small man” resulted in rhetoric about wanting to help the poor, and who was not for the poor, etc.

The problem is that the “poor” man didn't realise that he was being bamboozled and ended up being the “constant poor man” living in run-down communities and growing up in a society of indiscipline and lack or order, thereby reducing his quality of life, while the same people he sacrificed his life for had the ability to take trips overseas for leisure and health.

So today we have created a society where lawlessness is the order of the day, and the same “poor” man is now subject to police abuse, disorderly communities, lack of educational and other opportunities, children being subject to immoral teachings through music and living conditions, and generally a lack of an increased probability to rise out of poverty.

What I have also seen now, is that mediocrity has become so much accepted, as seen on social media comments, that when someone proposes that we have to take drastic measures to address public order like night noise, squatting, illegal vending etc, social commentators now say that we are fighting against the “small” man, taking up now where the politicians left off with keeping the “small” man “small”.

We have become so used to the rhetoric of “loving the poor” that we see anything that tries to move the country forward as fighting against the “poor” or “small” man.

We don't seem to understand that the only way to ensure that the “poor' creates 'wealth' is to create the environment and the opportunity for them to create that wealth, not continue to give them handouts.

We don't seem to understand that in order to ensure that children have an opportunity to do well we need to ensure that they learn, and that the children who are bombarded with night noise and unable to sleep are at a distinct disadvantage to those who are able to sleep.

We don't seem to understand that if we allow people to just continue setting up stalls on the road to sell cigarettes, drinks, fruits, etc, that we will never be able to get them to start thinking about establishing sustainable businesses.

We don't seem to understand that by encouraging squatting that we are preventing people from wanting to own their own homes.

But the same people who help to perpetuate the poverty by saying that we should not pass laws to encourage order and prevent indiscipline, are the same ones whose children are not subject to that kind of living, who don't have to set up a roadside stall to eke out a living, or seek to escape that same poverty by emigrating to countries that maintain proper public order.

I have lived and worked long enough to know that progress is a direct result of the environment that you are in. So, if a child grows up in a nurturing environment that encourages education and early investment and hard work, they will more than likely become successful and responsible.

Even in the womb the child who unfortunately is carried by a mother who smokes is going to have an increased chance of health risk compared to a child whose mother eats properly and exercises regularly. Or when the environment of the global economy is in recession, the probability increases that “small” dependent economies will face recession also.

Even when I am riding a bicycle, if I am in a fast group, guess what — I go faster, and if I am in a slow group, I end up going slow. We are a product of our surroundings.

It, therefore, is a logical extension of that argument that if we want to see the “small” man do better then we have to create an environment with higher standards for him to thrive in. We must create an environment of discipline and law and order before we lose more generations to the current way of thinking.

We need to create order so that we can have properly structured communities and not ones which have a ripe environment for child abuse and unhealthy living conditions.

We need to create an environment where there is discipline on the roads and not one where taxis can do anything they want, and the police turn away and look in the other direction.

Because of our inability to create a society of public order and higher standards, my own view is that we have lost out on an average of maybe another two per cent growth.

Just think about what the increased economic activity would have been in Montego Bay if we didn't have the crime problem, and the hip strip was a place that attracted room rates of US$600 per night instead of US$250, doubling the economic value without any additional input.

Because of our inability to address social order issues we have been unable to achieve higher growth and development issues. In other words, we have reached our “Peter Principle” of growth.

To move us beyond the current growth ceiling requires for us to change our environment. This is the only way to help the “small' man to start to feel some of the prosperity that some of those against doing what is necessary to create public order speak about. This is the best way to improve our growth prospects.