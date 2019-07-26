Puerto Ricans celebrate word that governor will resign

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AFP) — Puerto Ricans waved flags and danced to thumping drum beats yesterday as they celebrated word that their governor will resign over derogatory comments he and aides made about women, gays and hurricane victims.

After staying up to welcome Ricardo Rossello's midnight announcement on Facebook that he would step down, hundreds headed into the streets of downtown San Juan — the latest demonstration capping two weeks of popular anger against the 40-year old leader of the US territory in the Caribbean.

Only this time, rather than pressing him to go, the activists' theme was “thanks for leaving, Ricky”, a commentator on newspaper El Nuevo Dia's web page said as she covered a crowd gathering for the rally.

This is the first time that a leader of Puerto Rico has pledged to step down prematurely.

“I announce that I will be resigning from the governor's post effective Friday, August 2 at 5 pm,” Rossello said, in a video statement posted on the Government's Facebook page.

Puerto Ricans had gathered at the gates of the governor's mansion, known as La Fortaleza, in San Juan, ahead of the rumoured announcement.

Local celebrities, including pop star Ricky Martin and trap musician Benito Martinez —known by the stage name Bad Bunny — have been leading support for the protests.

LAST STRAW

The rallies started July 13, when the Center for Investigative Journalism released 889 pages of text chats on the encrypted messaging app Telegram in which Rossello and 11 other male administration members made fun of women, gays, victims of Hurricane Maria in 2017, journalists and other politicians.

This was widely seen as the last straw for people fed up with years of economic stagnation, government mismanagement and a slow and sloppy recovery effort after Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and forced some to go months without running water or electricity.

Rossello initially apologised and said he would forgo running for re-election next year but refused to resign.

As pressure against him mounted, and he received word from congress that he would be impeached, he finally gave in Wednesday night.

The speaker of the lower house of the Puerto Rican Congress, Carlos Mendez, said he did not trust Rossello and wanted to see an actual resignation letter.

Mendez said the chamber would convene in a special session to begin impeachment proceedings and keep up pressure on Rossello until next Friday.

“I want to see the document that the governor has to send giving notice of his resignation and stating that it is irreversible,” Mendez told Radio Isla.

“People do not trust him, so we have to be sure,” Mendez said.

Rossello said he made the decision taking into account the complaints against him and after discussion with his family.

POST-HURRICANE EXODUS

Mendez said the legislature commissioned a panel of three lawyers to study the chat exchange and assess whether Rossello may have committed any crimes. The attorneys came back and said yes, perhaps five offenses, Mendez said.

These include ethics violations and evidence of embezzlement, Mendez said, adding that after this came out he warned Rossello that an impeachment drive was effectively under way.

“I did it in person, looking him right in the eye. I spoke to him clearly. I told him the impeachment process had begun,” Mendez told another radio station, NotiUno.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez is first in line to be the next governor.

Rossello faced a full-blown political crisis over the chat scandal and corruption cases involving money that was supposed to help victims of Hurricane Maria.

More than a dozen other government officials have already resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Prior to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico suffered a serious fiscal crisis that forced the government to file for bankruptcy in May 2017.

Budget cuts prompted many Puerto Ricans to flee. Combined with the post-hurricane exodus, Puerto Rico lost four per cent of its population.