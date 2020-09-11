Reactions to 18 per cent economic decline

The Jamaica Observer's Business Report sought the responses of some key players and heads of stakeholders' group after the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) projection on Wednesday last that the economy is estimated to have contracted by 18 per cent for the second quarter (April- June) of this year. Their comments are published below.

Lloyd Distant Jr —president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC)

“While a substantial decline was expected (even more so than the PIOJ's original projections), we were nonetheless disheartened with the extent to which the decline was greater than hoped. The fact that manufacturing declined by 2.9 per cent reinforces our views that it would be the most resilient industry during this period and we continue to encourage a focus on goods-producing and export sectors. These results underscore the need to keep the economy 'open', driving more economic activity, and being deliberate in implementing the initiatives recommended by the economic taskforce.”

Keith Duncan — president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ)

“The contraction does not come as a surprise— the 18 per cent contraction is greater than the 10-14 per cent initially projected but there is no real surprise. As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we are painfully aware that COVID-19 will be with us for the medium term and therefore it is more important that we get more comfortable in dynamically managing the opening up of our economy and increasing economic activity while protecting the lives of our most vulnerable. If that balance is not found the economy will continue to underperform and will continue to negatively impact revenues of businesses, loss of jobs and tax revenues and therefore the resource capacity of the government to manage the spread of the virus.”

Richard Pandohie—president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA)

“The overall decline of 18 per cent in the economy for the April to June quarter as reported by the PIOJ was expected as Jamaica and the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers glaringly show the dependence of the Jamaican economy on services and traditional sectors such as mining, that are extremely vulnerable to external forces and economic shocks. This clearly underscores the need to diversify the productive landscape and to focus on non-traditional sectors and greater value added production.

“Whilst manufacturing and construction have declined, compared to the rest of the industries the decline was substantially lower. This can be credited to a number of factors, such as, the production of essential products in the food and beverage as well as pharmaceutical and chemicals sub-sectors for both local and export consumption and the action of the Government to classify these industries as essential during the pandemic.

“The expectation is for a continued decline in the economy as Jamaica enters the stage of community spread. However, Jamaica cannot afford another 18 per cent decline, this would materially set back our recovery timeline. To put this in context, each 1per cent decline equates to a loss of $21 billion in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) per year.

“The economy needs to start its recovery now and we need to be realistic and recognise that our main sector, tourism, will take time to recover. We need to move our focus from 'what was' to 'what we need to do' and to do so quickly. It is clear that we must push the manufacturing sector, agriculture, agro-processing and exports and these have to be underpinned by innovation and improved productivity. We need to stop talking and start executing.”

Danny Roberts — trade unionist

“The results were not surprising because of COVID-19. There is a second wave that should come next month, but not sure what the effect and impact of that is likely to be. We had a recovery programme and elements so that now needs to be rolled out. There are two things that we have to keep in mind as we work to battle COVID-19 and revive the economy, the first thing is that we can't afford for businesses to close and every effort has to be made to ensure that the economy continues to remain viable and open and industry and commerce continues. The second thing is that we can't afford for workers to be laid off and to be without an income as this will have implications for business and the economy. These are the two and strategic underlying issues that the Government must have at the forefront. The strategy for ensuring this is one that must be thought through, a recovery task force would have to be put in place in order to institute those measures. These measures will help to buttress the decline in the overall economy, which was already expected and anticipated. We, however, need to determine how the measures will be put in place to ensure that once we bottom out we can begin a speedy process of recovery.”

Jerome Smalling —president of the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA)

“We had anticipated a significant fall-off given that our primary earner, tourism, is going through a tough time. However, the Government and the business sector are working together to see how best we can identify other growth areas to counter the negative effect of that fall-off.”

Keith Collister —financial analyst and commentator

“The decline was expected, an estimate of up to 20 per cent was anticipated, however, the most encouraging thing about that report was that manufacturing only declined very slightly about three per cent, which was very low considering the overall economic environment. It suggested that people were still able to continue producing for the most part over that period. The sharp decline in tourism was again expected— the 87.5 per cent. Overall this was consistent with the revision of the likely decline in the economy for the year which is expected to be within the 7-10 per cent range and closer to 10 per cent, with an improvement over the next two quarters.”

Compiled by Abbion Robinson and Kellaray Miles