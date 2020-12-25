Red Stripe cops productivity and competitiveness award for second year

At the recent Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) awards ceremony, beer company Red Stripe for the second year in a row emerged as the winner of the Robert Lightbourne award for productivity and competitiveness.

During a virtual ceremony held earlier this month, the award, which is given to a company that has demonstrated top leadership in guiding performance, manage, develop and support staff, was presented to Red Stripe for its effort in having developed and implemented an improvement strategy which has provided innovative solutions also benefiting employees and consumers within the last year.

“At Red Stripe, we strive to optimise productivity in our business processes so we are grateful and humbled to be recognised by the JMEA through this award yet again. We are constantly reviewing our way of working, investing in tools and equipment to increase outputs and collaborating with employees to yield the best results. In all we do, we always want to deliver the best to our stakeholders and consumers, and that is a philosophy by which will continue to operate,” said Michael Grayer, supply chain director at Red Stripe.

In a recent release, Red Stripe outlined some of the tools used to drive its business productivity at the brewery as including its annual strategy day— an event designed to engage staff around business plans and targets for the year; Total Productivity Management (TPM) methodology to review performance and continuous improvement and its Customer Value Engineering (CVE) work stream, which seeks to improve the raw and pack proposition of all their products and reduce costs for the business and its customers.

“We are continuously looking for ways to implement international best practices in our business functions so we can raise our operational and output standards. As a local manufacturer that champions Brand Jamaica, employee empowerment through knowledge and technical skills as well as increased standards of our product delivery are just a few ways we actively work towards improving our shared future,” Grayer also said.