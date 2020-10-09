Red Stripe pushes 'Red-Cycling' initiative

Beverage company Red Stripe, through its recent “Red-Cycling initiative”, is hoping to inspire a 'buy-drink-return' culture in Jamaica, where consumers returning bottles promptly will become commonplace.

The move forms part of the company's push for greater environmental awareness and is also expected to promote recycling.

Head of corporate affair at Red Stripe, Dianne Ashton-Smith, said that it was now time that the nation begin to translate environmental awareness into actions that serve the collective interest.

“Fewer glass bottles in landfills mean lower emissions of greenhouse gases and less resources required for our waste management systems.

“We hope our consumers will join us on our journey to employ more environmentally-friendly practices that will positively shape our shared future,” she said in a release yesterday.

Under the initiative customers are encouraged to return empty Red Stripe, Heineken, Guinness, Dragon Stout, Smirnoff Ice, and Malta bottles for recycling.

“Each bottle is valued at $20, while a full crate fetches $600. Rates were increased in 2019 in response to declining return rates over the previous decade. The company had moved from returns of 95 per cent in 2009 to 85 per cent in 2018. The refund increase was the linchpin in its 'Red-Cycling' initiative [which has] successfully increased the glass bottle return rate to 97 per cent,” the release informed.

Ashton-Smith said that a glass bottle can be reused up to six times within the production cycle without losing its quality or purity. “Each bottle is thoroughly inspected to determine its fitness for reuse. The company [however] reserves the right to reject bottles and crates that do not meet its quality standards,” she outlined.

Addressing the issue of consumers hoarding empties until the busy Christmas season, Ashton-Smith underscored recycling throughout the year as being a better alternative for the environment, hoping also that the Red-Cycling project will inspire Jamaicans to practice recycling as a part of their everyday lives.

“We see now more than ever before that care for the environment isn't a nice-to-do, it is a necessity. Sustainability is not just a buzzword. It should become a driving principle in both corporate and personal endeavours,”she said.