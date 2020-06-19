Redevelopment of Nassau port gets funding

An injection of US$130 million has been raised by the Nassau Cruise Port Limited to keep its US$250 million project in The Bahamas alive.

In an announcement earlier this month, the company said it had raised the money through a private bond offering.

Mike Maura, chief executive officer (CEO) of the cruise port company in a released statement noted that the investment indicated support and confidence in the project “during these difficult times”.

“Our success is a signal to our tourism partners that the Bahamian tourism industry, and specifically Bahamian cruise tourism, will continue to thrive,” he said.

The redevelopment exercise now in its first of three stages, will begin with the demolition of current buildings and structures followed by the completion of marine works and expansion of the berthing capacity. The final phase, according to the release, will see “landside works, including a new arrivals terminal and plaza, Junkanoo Museum, retail marketplace, amphitheater, and other food-and-beverage and entertainment spaces”, allowing the new port to be able to handle up to eight cruise ships per day when construction ends in the expected next two years.

Maura explained that based on the current downturn in tourism activity across the region, they have been working diligently to prepare for the recovery of the sector and for the return of millions of cruise passengers. “We do not know exactly when they will be back, but we are in constant communication with local and international cruise partners to ensure that we stay ahead and are prepared,” he added.

“The funds raised through the bond offering will be used to support the work of phases one and two, the company said, adding that it will launch an initial public offering in 2021 to raise equity to finish the project,” a Travel Weekly report noted.

Nassau Cruise Port is a consortium owned mostly by Turkey-based Global Ports Holding, primarily an operator of ports in Europe. A statement from the company outlined that “a 2018 economic impact assessment conducted by KPMG concluded that the project would have a US$300-million impact on The Bahamas economy during the development phase and a US$15.7 billion contribution over the 25-year concession period”.