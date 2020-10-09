Roger Thompson 'Trotting' through COVID-19 with new cafe

While most restaurateurs are either being battered by the COVID-19 economic downturn, or battening down to face the harsher effects of the oncoming recession, serial entrepreneur Roger Thompson – either by a stroke of genius or madness – just opened a new cafe last week.

And indeed, it would seem as if the brightly coloured umbrellas and wide green open scenery are just what everyone needed in these dreary times, as Trotters Cafe has seen a steady stream of satisfied diners since it doors opened.

Thompson said that the Cafe, centrally located at Park Place in New Kingston, has been in the making for a while as a part of a bigger picture.

“The original insight was born out of visits to several European and American cities, and participating in tourist experiences,” he explained. “Stimulated by the boom in the local tourism industry within the last decade, I conceptualised Jolly Trotters, an all-encompassing tour company experience geared towards tourists, the diaspora as well as locals. Trotters Cafe is a subsection of that larger plan to create a genuine and engaging Jamaican experience built on our authentic history and our exciting culture.”

But Thompson, who is the managing director for Vicmason Company Limited and has over 25 years of senior marketing and commercial management experience under his belt, had to significantly adjust the timeline for rolling out his vision due to the bleak market conditions.

“With the arrival of COVID-19, after several million dollars of capital expenditure, the launch of the full Jolly Trotter Co project was literally called off and the complete idea put on hold, but as the saying goes 'When life offers you lemons, you need to make the best lemonade,' ” Thompson chuckled.

“So with capital already expended and landlords to pay, the decision was taken to fast-track and execute one of the Jolly Trotters components in the form of Trotters Cafe.”

While the name Trotters might cause local diners to inquire whether there are any pork offerings on the menu, Thompson used it to represent the effervescence of his globe-trotting clientele.

“The term Trotter refers to a person who moves about briskly, energetically and constantly. The cafe was originally conceptualised to cater to the customers of Jolly Trotters tours. So with some slight adjustments, Trotters Cafe was launched to feature Jamaica's only Floating Umbrella art piece, which was inspired by similar expressions experienced in Paris, Barcelona, Miami, and Old San Juan, to name a few. In addition to the floating umbrellas, the cafe's wall mural incorporating the Trotters umbrella has also been a talking point and photo opportunity amongst guests.”

It took about seven months for Thompson to get the cafe off the ground and operational, and it was no small task for the one-man army.

“Challenges were experienced with the actual renovation as I had to be the contractor, financial consultant, project manager, menu developer, procure equipment, artistic development, you name it…” he divulged. “Trying to juggle all those variables, plus my full-time job as a marketing consultant, involved several 12-hour days. It was overwhelming, especially in light of COVID and the constant changes in market conditions and consumer behaviour, which led to me questioning my decisions on many days.”

Nevertheless, he got the job done, just as in the past when he got Raffaeles Gourmet Pizzeria and Nice & Nuff Bakery going from idea to execution, operationalised, then successfully sold for profit.

“The reception so far has been encouraging,” he said positively. “COVID-19 has really adjusted the whole business environment so we have to remain nimble and responsive to consumers and the market, whilst observing all COVID-19 protocols. Customers have been extremely pleased with the location and the ambiance. This is evident by most customers opting to take pictures under the floating umbrellas as well as by the mural before they sit to eat. Whether for dining or take out, the quality of the food has been commendable as well as the offering of over 20 hot and cold coffee beverages.”

In addition to hot and cold caffeinated and decaf beverages, shakes and smoothies, Trotters offers eggs, waffles, pancakes, bagels with panini's, wraps and salads. According to Thompson, the favourites so far have been the chicken pesto panini, salmon bagel and the curry chickpea wrap. “TheTrotter Burger, made with fresh grounded beef and served with blue cheese with a side of plantain chips is already a show-stopper,” Thompson boasted.

“The goal is to build out this concept and expand it along with the Jolly Trotters concept through the Caribbean,” he shared, looking forward. “Discussions have already commenced with prospective partners in Barbados, St Lucia and Guyana for the phased expansion of Jolly Trotters.”