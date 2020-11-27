Safe online shopping on Black Friday , Cyber Monday— Mastercard

Mastercard surveys are indicating that COVID-19 has led consumers to adopt new habits in their decision-making when purchases, not only due to the trend of shopping online, but also in selecting a secure method of payment, such as credit and debit cards.

But how safe are these payment methods? Mastercard seeks to ensure a reliable and effective shopping experience for consumers not only in the physical environment but also online. Below, you will find some useful tips that will give you a sense of confidence in selecting your payment method:

1) Check if e-commerce is reliable — Before making a purchase, the most important step is to determine if it is a secure e-commerce website. For this, consumers can consult social networks, comments from other users, consumer protection websites, and other public organisations.

2) Store your card details only on trusted websites — Before saving your card details on any site, be sure to research its e-commerce history to ensure that it is reliable. One way to do so is to search for information on the Claims websites.

For recurring purchases, that is, those that are subscriptions or require monthly payments, as well as for regular purchases, ie those made on sites where the consumer frequently makes purchases, the option to save the card data can save time, provide greater convenience and a more secure shopping experience.

3) Use strong passwords in the e-commerce profile — As the data are stored in a proprietary e-commerce platform, it is important to use strong passwords, with special characters, uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as numbers.

4) Never share your card number over the phone without being sure who is on the other end of the line — Your bank will never call you to request important information or your security code, let alone your PIN. So be vigilant when you receive such calls.

5) Be careful when buying abroad — If you are going to make purchases online, consider not only the cost of shipping and taxes but also the following:

• Never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited e-mail, a caller on the phone, or in any pop-up window.

• Verify that the web address of the page that requests your information begins with “https:” rather than “http:” since it has higher levels of security and encryption to make the page more stable.

• Enter the web address of the site where you are going to buy directly into the browser, rather than accessing the site through links.

• Look for a lock or key icon at the bottom of your browser. These signify that the information is protected. If they do not appear on the site, or the key appears broken, it means that the information is not protected.

• Select and use an anti-virus or anti-spam and keep it updated.

• Continuously monitor the movements in your accounts.

6) Set a budget — During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, being overwhelmed by many offers is more common than you can imagine. Therefore, defining a budget is essential. Otherwise, on a day when you are looking to save money, you could end up incurring unnecessary debt on your credit card.

7) Choose in advance what you want to buy — On these special days, everything is discounted, even items that you would not consider necessary. It is extremely important to stick to the purchases that you had previously budgeted for. Otherwise, the money that you could have saved will be spent on goods that you do not need.

8) Compare prices — Unless you are clear about the desire to purchase a product from a specific brand, it is always advisable to compare prices between two or three options. Doing a little research before making the purchase can result in extra savings.