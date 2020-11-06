Sagicor begins its 'Bank on Wheels' tour in Spalding

Sagicor Bank Jamaica will this month roll out its 'Bank on Wheels' tour starting in Spalding, Clarendon. The initiative, which the company stated in a release yesterday, aims to deliver banking services to underserved and underbanked communities across the country.

The mobile unit will be stationed at the Spalding Library starting Monday, November 9, where community members and others in and around that vicinity will be able to access a range of services, including opening of accounts, making deposits or withdrawals, and carrying out debit and credit card services. The unit will be in Clarendon for six months and will also visit Frankfield and other surrounding communities, before adding additional locations across the island.

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, chief executive officer (CEO), Sagicor Bank, said the initiative represents a strategic move by the bank to find innovative solutions that will increase access and help people achieve positive financial outcomes for themselves and their families.

“At Sagicor Bank, we believe in demonstrating our commitment to supporting economic growth and development nationally, by actively supporting an increase in the number of persons who are engaged in the formal financial sector,” she said.

Johnson Cunningham noted that individuals who have little or no access to traditional financial facilities typically have greater difficulty in accessing important services. She added that the initiative will be particularly beneficial to people who are experiencing reduced access to banking services due to recent changes in the banking sector.

“We want to reiterate our assurance to the Jamaican public that we are always in their corner by ensuring that we provide them with meaningful options for accessing banking services that will help in creating greater convenience for them in doing everyday transactions.”

The 'Bank on Wheels' mobile unit will be open for business between 10:00 am and 2:30 pm daily.

For more information, people may contact the Bank's Business Development Unit via Sagicor's client contact centre at 888-SAGICOR.