Sagicor launches new website

SAGICOR, the regional financial services company, launched its newly redesigned website, Sagicor.com.

The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information and solutions to help potential and existing customers as well as shareholders make well-informed decisions about their financial products and needs.

The new comprehensive website brings together the Sagicor family of companies into one site.

Having grown to 19 locations in the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States, the revamped website encompasses all of Sagicor offices including Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited, Sagicor Life Inc, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor General Insurance Inc.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners, and media to better understand Sagicor's financial solutions,” said Ingrid Card, vice-president, group marketing, communications and brand experience, Sagicor Financial Corporation. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence, services, and products. They will be able to enjoy a better user experience with personalised, geo-targeted content, and they will get faster assistance with our new live chat and other online support tools which they can access on any device.”

Card added that, “Sagicor's solutions provide significant financial and insurance benefits to our clients. Our team of professionals will be able to provide easy to understand solutions that contribute significantly to double bottom line (financial and social) benefits for our clients with the assistance of our new website, which will have everything they need in one place— quick, easy, simple.”

Sagicor's new website will also feature online quote forms, claims forms, product search, and buying guides with simplified navigation and enhanced search tools. It will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, changes, essential client information, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at www.sagicor.com.