Salada profits hit by government cess

Food manufacturer and coffee processor, Salada Foods is reporting that the government cess on imported coffee is negatively affecting the company, which recorded a marked decline in profits last year, mainly attributed to the imposition of the cess.

Salada reports that last year it paid in $90 million in cess, which is imported as a cost of USD$1.41 per kilogram on imported green coffee beans, which is a raw material used to manufacture instant coffee — the company's primary manufactured product. Arising from this Salada got a $81 million hit on cost of sales, which adversely impacted operating profit, which declined by 37 per cent as a result.

CESS PAYMENT DROVE

This decline is attributed to a single source, which is the cess on imported coffee beans. Operating profit for 2019 amounted to $169.98 million in comparison to the previous year in 2018 when operating profit was $270 million.

In its just released annual report for 2018/2019 Salada reported that, “We continue to lobby our Government on this matter and remain optimistic that there will eventually be a rollback of the cess, as Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee is an expensive, premium specialty product which cannot be exclusively used to manufacture affordable instant coffee.”

For her part Salada's General Manager,Dianna Blake-Bennett cautioned that, “Salada's business model as it now stands is under imminent threat if the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) takes no conciliatory action regarding the cess on imported green beans used for instant coffee manufacturing. ”

JACRA is a statutory body which falls under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries that is responsible for the regulation, promotion, standardisation and development of the agricultural commodities industry — which includes cocoa, coffee, coconut and the spices (nutmeg, pimento, ginger and turmeric).

While Salada's net profits were down, the company managed to improve its revenues by $72.16 million or seven per cent to $1.13 billion above the $1.041 billion posted in 2018. Exports improved by 10 per cent above last year, representing 14.5 per cent of total revenue.

“Our marketing strategies have been reaping results, as penetration into traditional Diaspora areas in the United States are now meeting expectations,” reports Salada Chairman Patrick Williams. He points out that the domestic market also performed reasonably well, growing by seven per cent year on year.

MARKETING STRATEGIES

According to the Salada chairman, “We continue to engage millennials whilst remaining relevant to our core consumers of Jamaica Mountain Peak brands and our Mountain Bliss 876 brand, launched just under two years ago, has begun to hold its own in the marketplace.” Salada Foods is incorporated and domiciled in Jamaica.

Salada Foods, which is based at Bell Road in Kingston, has as its principal activity, the manufacture and sale of instant coffee and roasted and ground coffee beans and other consumer products.

OUTLOOK FOR 2020

The company is anticipating that the demand for its products will continue to grow as consumer and business confidence improve domestically. On the export side of the business, Salada will be solidifying its partnerships with key retailers in the United States and Canada, as well as follow through on its marketing strategies, as the prospects for growth remain promising.

Salada will be introducing two new products this year: a premium coffee and a line extension of ginger teas, coupled with its continued push to enter new channels. These initiatives are expected to further aid the growth of market share all around.

“We will continue to leverage our manufacturing expertise and improve on our capacity to roll out new products, which will strengthen our contract manufacturing business segment, ” Blake-Bennett said.