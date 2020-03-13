Scotiabank announces strategic initiative with Mastercard in four Caribbean markets
Scotiabank announced that it has entered into a seven-year agreement with Mastercard to provide an enhanced digital customer experience and new debit cards in four Caribbean countries: The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.
The relationship will promote payments innovation focused on consumer experience, growth, and development of new value-added services across different channels and devices.
“Our relationship with Mastercard will bring innovative debit card solutions to our customers. At Scotiabank, digital is a key pillar of our business strategy. We work hard as an organisation to enhance our digital experience, and this initiative will contribute to consolidating this position in these four Caribbean markets,” said Brendan King, senior vice-president of international banking at Scotiabank.
The agreement will provide Scotiabank debit cardholders with innovative 24/7 solutions, including advancements in e-commerce and digital wallets with enhanced security features, a new rewards platform, and life-cycle management, among other improvements.
“We are thrilled to join efforts with Scotiabank to deliver customer-centric solutions in The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica,” said Marcelo Tangioni, president of the Caribbean Division at Mastercard. “Both Mastercard and Scotiabank are focused on advancing consumers' digital payments experience, and we look forward to the benefits for the cardholders as a result of this initiative,” said Dalton Fowles, country manager of Mastercard for Jamaica.
“With this agreement, Scotiabank continues evolving in its digital journey and looking for new ways to provide simplified and secure payment methods to accelerate growth in Jamaica, where we are committed to offering our customers the best-in-class solutions,” affirmed David Noel, president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica.
This relationship with Mastercard will drive growth, innovation, and improvements to continue advancing Scotiabank's digital transformation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy