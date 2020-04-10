SSLVC restocks leadership of its Bar Central subsidiary

Investment firm SSL Venture Capital (SSLVC) is beefing up the management capability at its subsidiary, Bar Central Limited, as it seeks to grow market share and profitability

Bar Central, which is in the business of distributing bar supplies, is shifting into higher gear, as SSLVC exhibits renewed focus on the management of the subsidiary. To this end, SSLVC, which has a 75 per cent stake in the company, has appointed noted promotional marketer Nicholas McDavid along with accomplished businessman Nigel Bair, to lead the bar supplies distribution company.

SSLVC announced the appointment of the new management team simultaneously with the announced resignation of founder and former CEO Kevin Frith, who has moved on to pursue other interests.

The company reports that it is very excited to support the growth and expansion of Bar Central under the new management team.

McDavid has more than 14 years of experience in the sector having worked with the full Pepsi Jamaica portfolio, as well as Red Stripe, Heineken, and the J Wray & Nephew lines. He has also worked closely with premium international brands, Johnnie Walker and Moet.

As a complement to this skill set, Bair has more than 25 years of sales, distribution, and finance experience working with companies such as the Crissa Group (Spanish Court Hotel), Cooyah Inc (Florida), Altamont Hotels, Professional Partners Chartered Accountants, Caribbean Commodities (Cayman), and Mayberry Investments Limited.

The two-man management team is expected to change the direction of the company. McDavid asserts “through our combined professional expertise and a wealth of hands-on in the streets knowledge, we will be optimising our distribution and marketing capabilities while raising the profile of the brand we represent.”

Commenting on the appointment, SSL Group CEO Zachary Harding points out that the change in direction at Bar Central speaks to a more streamlined approach to business.

“For Bar Central, the addition of these two seasoned and respected professionals is a clear demonstration of our commitment to providing the highest quality of service and transparency to our customers. As we finalise the restructuring of our business lines, ensuring the profitability of our Venture Capital entities and delivering value to our shareholders is priority number one,” Harding explains.

He adds that SSLVC is laser-focused on bringing real value to its shareholders in all facets of its operations, which means truly honing in on what matters on the pathway to profits.

Referring to the new direction of Bar Central, Anthony Dunn, CEO of SSLVC, declares, “the move allows for the creation of a post-pandemic strategy. SSLVC was built to support growth in the Jamaican economy through building out entrepreneurial ventures.”

He states that, “With the arrival of COVID-19 there is a tough road ahead, and we feel it is more important than ever to take proactive measures that ensure smaller businesses make it through to the other side. With this new management team, we expect Bar Central to survive the social drought, and thrive when we come out on the other side.”