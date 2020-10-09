St Lucia to get 345-room Grand Hyatt hotel

CHICAGO, USA (CMC) — Hyatt Hotels Corporation says a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with the Indian-based TTS Resorts Limited for the first Hyatt-branded hotel in St Lucia.

It said that the 345-room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel is expected to open in 2023 and signifies Hyatt's continued brand growth into the Caribbean's leading travel destinations.

The Grand Hyatt St Lucia will be located on the south-western corner of the island in Sunset Bay, Choiseul and will be situated on more than 23,000 square feet of “dynamic, state-of-the-art gathering spaces designed to handle events of any size and kind.

“Tourism development is a key driver of economic growth and a priority for the island of St Lucia, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the team at TTS Resorts LTD to bring the iconic Grand Hyatt brand to one of the Caribbean's most popular tourist destinations”, said Camilo Bolaños, vice-president of development and real estate.

“Set to be the premier luxury resort in St Lucia, the new Grand Hyatt hotel is expected to provide both leisure and business guests with superior service within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture, innovative restaurants, luxury spa and well-being facilities and sophisticated meeting spaces,” he added,

TTS Resorts LTD chief executive officer, Lachezar Todorov, said that “it's an honour to share our vision with Hyatt on this project”.

“The Grand Hyatt brand is renowned worldwide, and Grand Hyatt St Lucia will be an excellent addition to this high-end, highly sought-after destination.

“Through our more than 25 years of experience in international hospitality and tourism, we recognise this resort's potential for an unparalleled offering. Grand Hyatt St Lucia is uniquely positioned to welcome guests from the around the world with elevated, upscale services and experiences that are authentic to the destination itself.”

This resort will encompass two hilltops that will command spectacular view of St Lucia's two famous volcanic spires, Gros Piton and Petit Piton, which are designated a World Heritage site and will be less than 30 miles from the hotel.

Grand Hyatt St Lucia follows a significant planned expansion of the Hyatt brand footprint in the Caribbean, including similar hotels in Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.