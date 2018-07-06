Stanley Motta considers expansion of General Accident building

Stanley Motta Ltd, developer of 58 HWT in Kingston, has opened discussions around the expansion of the General Accident building along with use of the complex for residential purpose as sweeteners to investors looking to purchase shares in its initial public offering.

The offer, which opens today, sees Stanley Motta putting up for sale 757.8 million shares, 69. 9 per cent of which will be available to the general public for subscription. It is priced at $5.31 per share.

Proceeds from the invitation will be payable to Stanley Motta with selling shareholders, Musson and Harbour Street Properties — a subsidiary of Musson intending to use the proceeds from the sale of the shares for their own purposes.

“We don't have any plans [for the General Accident building] at the moment. What we did when we made all our plans was to look at demand. If there is a demand for it at the right time, when leases are up, then we will look at further growth,” chairman of Stanley Motta, Melanie Subratie, told potential investors in response to the growth strategy of Stanley Motta going forward.

She was speaking at an investor briefing on Thursday, organised by lead broker and arranger for the IPO, NCB Capital Markets.

Stanley Motta acquired more than six acres of prime land at 58 Half-Way-Tree Road in Kingston from the Musson Group of Companies either directly or through its own wholly owned subsidiary, Unity Capital, with the exception of the Great House, which was retained by Musson.

Subratie outlined that investors are expected to benefit from gross yield of 8.4 per cent from the offer which is structured to raise US$30.2 million ($4 billion) in equity for the company, in addition to debt as at March 31 of US$5.6 million ($744.8 million).

Stanley Motta is offering for rent 200,276 square feet of its six-acre property, for which US$12.09 ($1,607.97) will be charged as rental rate per square foot. Tenants will also be required to pay another US$3.00 ($399) per square foot towards maintenance and other charges, part of which will go to an assigned property maintenance company.

Gross operating income from the lease agreement is expected to rake in revenue of US$3.022 million ($401 million), while property operating expenses should cost the company US$453,325 ($60.2 million), leaving net operating income of US$2.57 million ($341.8 million).

Stanley Motta will service loans totalling US$4.45 million ($591.8 million) from the Development Bank of Jamaica, repayable over 12 years at interest rate of 4.5 per cent. Secured by land and buildings owned by subsidiary Unity Capital Incorporated, Stanley Motta also has repayable loan amount of $170 million over 16 years and eight months at interest rate of 11.375 per cent.

Nonetheless, the company has placed on offer ownership in a business process outsourcing and technology park consisting of five buildings at the intersection of New Kingston and Half-Way-Tree with 100 per cent occupancy; in addition to participation in the capital appreciation of the property and income from its triple-net, US dollar-denominated leases.

According to the company's prospectus, tenants, which are mostly in the fast-growing BPO sector, are locked into lease arrangements spanning four to five years with options to renew.

“That means we are not going to be redoing any building in the next five years and we spoke to the fact that all the buildings have renewal options on the leases,” Subratie reasoned.

“Our growth plans are around some of those legal agreements. When the leases come to an end, we will be considering how we use those pieces of property going forward. What you are investing in is the real estate. This is a piece of land and if you look 20 years down the road, New Kingston might not look exactly how it does today,” she continued.