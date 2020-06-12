Start-up company iCreate emerges from the red with 106% increase in revenue

Start-up company iCReate is reporting its best quarter since its February 2019 listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange by recording a 106 per cent increase in revenue for the three months ending March 31, 2020.

This period represents the first profitable quarter for the company since listing on the Junior Market. iCreate recorded a net profit of $1.25 million, an 184 per cent turnaround compared to the net loss of $1.48 million in 2019.

The positive turnaround was attributable to the number of strategic initiatives set in motion after being listed. Some of these strategic initiatives included the raising of the bond issue, which was closed in February 2020, and the completion of the expansion and construction of iCreate's training and operational infrastructures, which were completed in 2019.

The company recorded $24.5 million, which is an increase of 106 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year and 53 per cent of the total revenue recorded for the 2019 financial year.

During the quarter iCreate's gross profit increased from $8 million to $19.3 million or 124 per cent increase over the prior period while the gross profit margin improved from 72.5 to 79 per cent.

153% IN OPERATING PROFIT

The company made an operating profit of $5.06 million for the quarter, a 153 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Tyrone Wilson, founder and chief executive officer at iCreate, attributed the growth in revenue to several initiatives that the company took to ensure it delivers on its commitment to shareholders.

These initiatives were:

Diversification of customer segments, which now include: business-to-consumer (B2C) training, business-to-business (B2B) training, and business-to-business (B2B) training content design and production.

Revenue growth in the business-to-consumer (B2C) training customer segment led to the addition of two new courses from the Kingston location which were widely accepted in event and entertainment production and interior design.

“Revenue growth in the business-to-consumer (B2C) training customer segment, as a result of growth in our student population, specifically, from our creative courses increased by 166 per cent while revenue from our digital courses increased by 21 per cent.

“In 2019, we invested heavily in facilities and equipment, which now allows us to partner with various educational institutions to provide training content to support their e-learning initiatives. E-learning represents the future of education for schools, colleges, universities, and corporate training departments that embrace the role of digital training delivery platforms,” Wilson said.

COVID-19 STRATEGY: PRESERVING PROFITS AND PIVOTING FOR GROWTH

Going forward, Wilson disclosed that the company would deliver the majority of its courses in a format using a hybrid of online and face-to-face delivery mechanisms. This change to a more blended strategy will allow the company to expand its offerings to a broader audience than was previously achievable with a face-to-face-only training delivery strategy.

“As we review all of our operations and marketing strategies, in response to COVID-19, we recognise that several other opportunities will arise. The opportunities will make pivots to our business model, training delivery strategies, and revenue streams, each of which will provide both short- and long-term benefits to the bottom line,” he said.

Intending to maximise profit, despite COVID-19, iCreate has undertaken several operational changes that will enable the company to reduce costs. Firstly, it temporarily closed its Montego Bay location, effective May 1, 2020, and embarked on a cost-reduction strategy that will see the company reducing expenses by approximately 30 per cent over the coming months to stay on a path of profitability in the new environment brought on by COVID-19.