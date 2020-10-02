Sunset Resorts delays reopening of two Jamaican properties

Sunset Resorts, which has operations across the Caribbean, has announced that two of its properties in Montego Bay, Jamaica will remain closed until January 2021 due to the global pandemic.

The properties are the Sunset Beach Resort, Spa & Waterpark and Oasis at Sunset. Travelweek Group is reporting that the reopening of the resorts, which was originally set for this fall, has been pushed back to January 15 next year.

The decision to delay the reopening, which was initially closed earlier this year because of COVID-19 was made after months of monitoring the current state of travel to Jamaica. Managing director of Sunset Resorts Ian Kerr pointed out the limited flight service to Jamaica from major feeder markets and its increased health and safety protocols were both deciding factors.

Travelweek quoted Kerr as saying: “We're looking forward to sharing our new and improved Montego Bay properties with guests from around the world. And as always, we're relying on our partners in the travel profession to help us educate potential visitors about the island of Jamaica and our beautiful resorts.”

He added that, “given present conditions and the outlook for the immediate future, we feel that postponing our reopening is the most prudent decision for everyone involved.” The two resorts are reportedly in the midst of a rebrand and major refurbishment after being reacquired by Sunset Resorts from AM Resorts in June.

While the two will remain closed until early next year, Sunset Resorts continues to welcome guests at its adults-only Sunset at the Palms in Negril, which reopened in early July.