Supreme Ventures Group goes mobile and online

Jamaica's gaming giant, Supreme Ventures Ltd, has announced that it will be swiftly moving into the mobile and online gaming arena.

SVL President and CEO Ann Dawn Young Sang, said that in keeping with the strategic vision she outlined earlier this year, the Supreme Ventures Group is swiftly moving into the mobile and online gaming arena in order to provide convenient, innovative solutions for customers across their suite of products.

Through their recent system conversion to world-leading technology and service provider AMTOTE for off-track betting and at Caymanas Park, the gaming market leader will be introducing to the market MBet, a web-based platform, which allows punters to bet from any mobile device.

Customers will be able to place a full suite of bets on either local horse racing, or live simulcast racing from several overseas tracks, including Gulf Stream in Florida and Woodbine in Canada.

MBet was implemented by the Caymanas team in July, and currently has some 400 active accounts as part of a first phase of testing.

“We have been working hard on providing enhanced solutions for our customers, and MBet is one of the best options in mobile horse-racing. It's early days yet and the feedback from the testing phase is already overwhelmingly positive,” Michael Bernard, chairman of SVL's horse-racing arm, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) informed the press.

“At this point, we are building out the support services, through our SVL-owned regional payment centres, to ensure that punters enjoy the full benefits of the ease and convenience of this exciting new channel,” Bernard added.

While MBet is expanding the options for horse-racing punters, SVL has also launched a new sports betting solution through their brand JustBet.

“We started a soft launch phase of our sports betting mobile solution earlier in the summer and we are really motivated by the results and the feedback,” Young Sang said.

“Expansion into mobile and online across all our products is a critical part of our growth strategy, and we are looking forward to the full launch of these new solutions,” she added.

At the start of this year, the CEO stated that the company would be including, as part of its strategic development plans, the dynamic engagement of customers through new and exciting gaming solutions and continued innovation in the company's product offerings.

“This is just the beginning of a very exciting phase of Supreme Ventures' development as a group,” she said.

“We made a commitment to our customers that we would be looking at new ways of enhancing their experience and our product offering, and we are working hard to deliver on that promise,” she said.

Mobile betting is fast becoming the first choice for people gambling online and has some obvious benefits such as no need for a computer every time you need to bet, and punters can bet from wherever they are in the world, whenever they like, by simply using their smartphones.

Experts say that the need for instant betting access has pushed the mobile gaming revolution even further than mobile casinos.

Now punters can enjoy dedicated sports betting apps, as well as useful feature apps like odds calculators and stats collectors.

US states have been taking steps to legalise sports betting since May, when the Supreme Court ruled that any state can legalise sports betting.