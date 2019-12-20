The hole in the fence

Last Sunday, while cycling with my fellow club member and columnist Francis Wade, we were discussing some of the challenges Jamaica is having and the escalating feeling of lack of safety from the rising crime temperature. We also lamented the fact that Jamaica has — since the 1980s —been unable to achieve any respectable levels of sustained real GDP growth.

All of this in spite of politicians beating their chests like King Kong, spewing words of How Great Thou Art and the almost irrational support from many followers.

As we delved further into the discussion, we looked at places like Singapore and New York, and talked about why they were able to resolve the crime and law and order issues they faced.

It wasn't because they were led by charismatic figures, which seems more important to our electorate, but because, in our view, they set objectives and focused on the little things that were important to create a society where everyone felt comfortable to “live, work, do business and raise families”.

They never created a society where during the holiday season, some people had more rights than others and so could blare music for an extra two hours in residential communities at nights, while the others who are trying to enjoy peace and quiet have more of the rights removed, as sanctioned by Parliament.

They never created a society where, the rule of law and order was based on who could display the most aggressive behaviour, as our taxis do, and instead of demanding that the police bring order to the streets, we build and seek to teach people with licences, which were supposedly legally given, how to drive again. They never created a society where legal shops, which pay fees, have to put up with their entrances blocked because the illegal vendors have more rights.

Instead they developed a society where the rule of law was paramount, and recognised that more serious crimes are a result of the “breeding environment” caused by the seemingly smaller infractions. As Rudy Giuliani put it, the “broken window syndrome”.

As we discussed further Francis, in a moment of inspiration, coined the right Jamaican term for the New York version, and called it “the hole in the fence”.

In other words we have allowed the lawbreakers to create a hole in the fence in order to break out of the confines of good order and governance, and over decades our authorities have failed to fix the small hole created by a few and allowed the hole to get bigger and bigger to the point where the size of the hole is now bigger than the fence.

And to make matters worse, our solution has been to measure the hole and report on how large the hole is, without fixing it.

Recently, the NSWMA walked away from the Public Sector Corporate Governance Awards with two awards — firstly, as first runner-up for adherence to Corporate Governance Policies and Information and second a special award for improvement in Corporate Governance practices. By no means were we at the “top of the charts” and we are by no means where we need to be as an organisation. But the celebration for us is that four years ago we were seen as one of the most corrupt organisations in Jamaica, rightly or wrongly.

I recall at the time people asking me if I was crazy to be taking up that chairmanship, as it has been the burial ground for many reputations. My response was that first the prime minister at the time , PSM, made a request and as the PSOJ president at the time, William Mahfood said, we can't criticise and then, when we are asked to be a part of the solution, refuse. In other words, we shouldn't be armchair critics. Secondly though, I said to people at the time that there is a greater chance for success and achievement from fixing something that is in a bad state than continuing a successful operation.

The more important point though is that, as a board and management, we recognised very early on that in order to fix the organisation, we had to plug “the hole in the fence”. It was not enough to try to just measure the hole and put something temporary like plastic to cover it. We had to change the culture by creating a permanent fix for the hole.

That permanent fix for us was the application of sound corporate governance principles, and also very importantly, putting in place an executive director who could implement our policies through the operations, providing him with the environment to fix the small things that lead to big infractions.

So we were able to achieve this by focusing not on the scandals of the hundreds of millions of dollars wasted, but by focusing on the internal controls around the cash. We were able to achieve this not by focusing on the news reports of political victimisation in hiring practices, but by focusing on performance assessment and proper industrial relations practices. We were able to fix this not by focusing on the reports of political interference, but by ensuring regular communication with our minister so that we received his buy-in of our vision.

If we are as a country to solve the problem of crime (large and small), lack of respectable GDP growth, unsafe and uncomfortable environments for those who want to live in peace and enjoy their communities, or an environment where children are constantly abused in serious ways, then we can only do so by fixing “the hole in the fence”. We can only do so by looking at the small law and order issues, like road indiscipline (which is not so small now), illegal vending, zoning violation, and night noise.

So before the Parliament once again passes a law to allow for rights of one set of people in preference to the others, please remember that we want to create an equitable society where everyone feels comfortable to live, and I would daresay exercise on the roads without fear of crime.

Have a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year, everyone.

Dennis Chung is the author of Charting Jamaica's Economic and Social Development AND Achieving Life's Equilibrium. His blog is dcjottings.blogspot.com.

Email: drachung@gmail.com