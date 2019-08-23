The JMMB Group in the community and the region

The Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Group in their latest report to shareholders outlined some of the activities that they have undertaken within local communities and the wider region. This, JMMB told its shareholders, was undertaken as the company seeks to establish genuine links with the wider community.

The report states that as a group, the company is committed to actively support entrepreneurial, environmental and educational initiatives, national development and community outreach efforts.

Within the Jamaican landscape, the company for its 2018/ 2019 financial year participated in several outreach activities. In its first quarter, highlights of the three-month period ended on June 30, 2019, the company has noted that through its Joan Duncan Foundation, it focused primarily on sporting development, transformational leadership, and environmental sustainability projects.

“The foundation remains committed to national development through sports and education, as evidenced by its continued financial support of the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) development programmes and The University of the West Indies (UWI), through an endowment. This endowment provides scholarships for students at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM); funding for research undertaken by the school; and for academic development,” the report stated.

“Furthermore, the foundation continues to roll out its national project, Conversations for Greatness (CFG), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, in over 80 schools islandwide, reaching almost 5,000 individuals, and other civic society stakeholders. The project has assisted in the reduction in absenteeism, improved academic performance, greater synergies among the teachers and administrators and increased parental involvement, at schools in the programme,” the report stated.

The JMMB Group also highlighted its work in other countries of the region, namely Trinidad and the Dominican Republic.

In the Dominican Republic, the team partnered with UNPHU Emprende, the entrepreneural division of the Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Ureña. They pointed out that through this partnership; they were able to provide support and financial advisory services to entrepreneurs, to contribute to the realisation of their dreams and financial goals.

“As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, JMMB has provided training and financial solutions to the centre's clients. Furthermore, JMMB has a special award in the annual innovation and entrepreneurial competition hosted by UNPHU, where the winner receives financial support and personalised financial advisory support. Additionally, the company has established one of four national entrepreneurship centres with UNPHU, and will continue this partnership to institute another centre in the near future, as a joint initiative with the government, the education ministry and the private sector,” the report further outlined.

In Trinidad and Tobago, JMMB supported several initiatives geared towards environmental sustainability and empowerment.

“The group provided financial assistance to the Trinidad and Tobago Wild Fowl Trust, whose mandate is to highlight the natural birds that exist in the wildlife sanctuary. Additionally, JMMB Bank partnered with the Carbon Zero Initiative of Trinidad and Tobago (CZITT), in its 1,000 Trees Challenge, by distributing and encouraging JMMB team members and clients to plant Moringa trees”, the report stated in closing.

