Trans Guyana Airways to begin commercial flights to Barbados

Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) has announced that it will introduce five weekly flights to Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados from Eugene F Correia International Airport in Guyana, beginning November 1.

These flights will facilitate travel to and from Barbados as well as connections with British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, InterCaribbean and Air Antilles.

“Our procedures are updated regularly in keeping with the most current guidelines from government and international agencies with particular emphasis on controlling the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and well-being of our customers and staff is our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Flights will occur on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and the airline indicated that all passengers are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Arrangements can also be made for the PCR test through the airline, for an additional fee, for passengers departing from Eugene F Correia International Airport.