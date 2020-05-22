Trinidad's Motor One Insurance appoints new CEO

Motor One Insurance, a subsidiary of General Accident Insurance (Jamaica) and the Musson Group recently appointed Natasha Pettier as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Before her appointment as CEO, Pettier joined the Motor One team as head of Underwriting and Insurance Operations in October of last year. She was also appointed as a director on the management board.

Pettier, who started out as an underwriter back in 1997, has over 20 years of experience in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge from all levels of the business.

Sharon Donaldson, managing director of General Accident Insurance Limited, said that the company is excited by the appointment of the new CEO to its Trinidad operations.

“We are happy to utilise Ms Pettier's vast experience leading our operations in Trinidad and Tobago. As we expand our Caribbean footprint, I know she will see to the best plans as we future-proof our clients' lives,” she said.

Pettier has had an illustrious career in the field and held numerous posts, including team coordinator for customer service at Maritime General Insurance Company Limited and some 10 years of utilising her underwriting skills at Colonial Fire and General Insurance. She was also assistant manager of the Broker Services Unit at Beacon Insurance Company, where she rose to the post of vice-president in charge of insurance operations before her departure in 2017. Pettier has also been actively involved in many committees of both the Association of the Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies (ATTIC) and the Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Institute (TTII). She also held several other post in Trinidad's private and public sector services.

Pettier, in welcoming the new role, said that it came unexpectedly. “Becoming CEO was not something I envisaged. All I wanted was to be a financially independent woman who could take care of her children if anything untoward ever happened in life. What most saw as great ambition, I saw as common sense and it drove me to study and work hard,” she said.

“Opportunities to work with and train alongside international players made me aware of the importance of my work and career; it has reinforced my commitment to participate in enriching the lives of our staff,” she added, also noting that as CEO she will be prioritising the training and development of team members.

Pettier reasoned that with insurance being risky business and a cornerstone in the development of society which gives people the opportunity to take chances for themselves and the wider society, “people trust us with their money, their prized possessions, the sweat of their brows and we must never betray that trust”.

“Motor One, and General Accident are building a reputation for a 'new' company. A lot of our time is going to be spent on establishing ourselves in the minds of our customers and stakeholders,” she said.