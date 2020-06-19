Trinidad's private sector group does not share the Government's assessment of economy

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) says while it recognises that the country is in a difficult position given the current scenario, it does not share the Government's projection of a 2.4 per cent decline in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020.

The private sector group says that the projection “does not appear to be aligned with the realities of the fall in energy prices and reduced domestic economic activity, now compounded by COVID-19 measures.

“The outlook to rebound to 4.7 per cent economic growth levels in 2021 is aggressive in comparison to historical low growth trends, projected energy prices, sluggish global demand, and containment measures that may have to remain in place until a vaccine is found for COVID-19,” it added.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, presenting the mid-year budget review last Friday, told legislators that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has severely impacted economic activity, which it addresses with a robust fiscal stimulus and financial support programme.

“Based on our fiscal stimulus programme, we now project a decline in GDP in 2020 of just 2.4 per cent, rebounding to growth of 4.7 per cent in 2021, with a continuing inflation rate of one per cent or less, consistent with our policy of easing the burden of price adjustments on the population,” Imbert said.

But Imbert acknowledged that the combined shocks of the collapse in oil and gas prices and the disruption in economic activity both here and overseas have provoked significant changes in the country's economic forecasts.

“Accordingly, we have revised our baseline scenario for macroeconomic projections, based on new energy prices assumptions of US$45 for oil and US$2.90 for MMBtu for gas, in 2021, to assess the actual impact on our economy, public finance, and external situation.”

In its statement, the TTCIC said that since the presentation of the 2019/20 national budget last October, the international commodity market has made it necessary to revise the budgeted oil price to US$25 per barrel from US$60.

“Based on the uncertain demand for fuel in the coming months, even US$25 per barrel may be optimistic. Given the collapse of current prices for LNG, ammonia, and methanol, the reduction of the budgeted gas price to US$1.80 per MMbtu from $3.00 may not be conservative enough especially given the importance of natural gas to our economy,” it added.

The private sector group said that based on its concerns as they relate to the revenue projections, “we believe that the projected deficit may be understated” while acknowledging that the minister of finance has made progress concerning the payment of value-added tax (VAT) refunds and was looking forward to the final settlement of this matter.

But it said Imbert did not address the issue of settling arrears to government suppliers as had been promised on March 18, adding, “we anxiously look forward to these long outstanding balances being paid expeditiously.

“Against the current economic backdrop, it is even more crucial that we spend wisely. It is important to have the necessary framework to allow for transparency and accountability of government funds.”