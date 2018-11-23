tTech revenues up 25 per cent

The management of tTech Ltd, one of Jamaica's leading Managed IT Services providers, says it is pleased with the company's continued growth throughout the third quarter of 2018, and is in the process of implementing operational improvements to further drive the company's performance.

tTech's positive outlook for 2019 comes on the heels of the company announcing its 11th consecutive profitable quarter since listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Junior Market.

The company reported that total comprehensive income for the period was $12.2 million, an increase of 83 per cent over 2017's $6.7 million.

For the period, tTech recorded revenues of $69.6 million, an increase of 25 per cent above the corresponding period in 2017 when it pulled in $55.8 million in revenues.

It also noted that its admin and other expenses for the period were $50.6 million, a 14 per cent increase over the same period of 2017 when it made $44.2 million.

The company also reported that during the most recent quarter it experienced increased business in its major service categories, and continues to engage, educate and challenge IT leadership from across Jamaica in its quarterly CIO called “tTech Insights”. The latest edition has a non-technical discussion on “Digital Transformation-Challenge or Opportunity?” led by its executive chairman Edward Alexander.

“So far we have had a great year, thanks to an incredibly talented and dedicated team. We have recorded profits in every quarter since we listed on the JSE Junior Market, and that is something I am very happy for,” Christopher Reckord, the company's CEO, commented.

“To ensure our continued success, we have identified a number of focus areas for improvement that will not only enhance the services we offer but also the overall customer experience; so our clients have a lot to look forward to in the coming year,” Reckord added.

tTech's plans for the upcoming year include rolling out an upgraded company strategy designed to achieve the goal of becoming the leading Managed IT Outsourcing Services provider in the Jamaican market. To achieve this, tTech plans to build on traction gained so far with its content nanagement solutions, and fine tune service delivery metrics to improve customer service experience.

The company will also continue to demonstrate thought leadership in the areas of IT security and compliance.

tTech offers a range of infrastructure monitoring services that ensures performance, reliability and availability of the IT infrastructure that supports businesses.

Founded in 2006 by former GraceKennedy CIO Edward (Teddy) Alexander, in collaboration with other senior IT professionals, tTech is a leader in the provision of outsourced Information Technology (IT) solutions for businesses of all sizes.

The company's helps organisations to maximise returns on their IT investments, by streamlining operations and boosting efficiency.

tTech addresses the critical needs of companies to process and manage information in an efficient and cost-effective way by providing a full suite of services including infrastructure management, unified communications, cloud migration services, IT security and consulting.