Unleashing Greatness: JMEA hosts nomination ceremony for 2019 M&E Awards

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (JMEA), for its second M and E Awards, hosted an inaugural nomination ceremony to introduce the nominees for 2019. The ceremony was held at title sponsor Jamaica National (JN) Fund Managers Limited at 2 Belmont Road, Kingston on Tuesday (September 18).

President of the JMEA Richard Pandohie indicated that while 33 nominees were selected, the JMEA received 108 applications for 18 awards categories.

“This is huge, why? Because we had more companies sharing their data with us; I cannot overemphasise the role that we as leaders must play by providing data that will guide policy decisions for the productive sector,” he declared.

“We like to compare against what tourism and the [business process outsourcing] sectors are getting; we can get it to, if we have the numbers to back it. So, big up to all our nominees, as this occasion is so much bigger than recognising you as nominees, but as data-driven ambassadors,” he continued.

With similar sentiments, communications and client services manager Jacqueline Shaw-Nicholson, on behalf of JN Group, congratulated the nominees on being recognised for their “exemplary contributions to the Jamaica manufacturing and export sectors”.

“Through your efforts, the phrase 'Made in Jamaica' has over the years moved from being attached to just a few items, to now being represented in a wide array of products, such as food and beverage, cosmetics and garments; which all goes well for our people, as we all unleash greatness for our brand, Jamaica,” Shaw-Nicholson stated.

Nominees were also awarded certificates presented by the event's sponsors and other esteemed guests.

According to JMEA export manager D'Jamila Ward, nominees for each category were selected by a scientific selection process that takes in consideration qualitative and quantitative components, depending on the criteria of a category.

“A confidential agreement is signed by members of the secretariat and the judges that we outsource from the [Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries] and Jamaica Productivity Centre, because our president is always talking about [sharing] information, but we want the [nominees] to know that the data is also secured,” Ward revealed.

She added that representatives from the ministry, the Jamaica Productivity Centre along with members of the secretariat will judge the awards.

J Wray & Nephew (JWN), a subsidiary of the Campari Group, was nominated in eight categories.

“Being nominated for eight categories is a big [achievement], as it means we're doing things right here in Jamaica,” JWN product supply chain director, Jorge Gonzalez said in expressing his gratitude.

“We want to be the proud holder of that recognition and we want to also share that experience with others; we do it because of the pride that we have on our products, the high quality that we want to deliver to every consumer and also ensure that we have the best service there is possible for the export markets and for the domestic market,” he told The Caribbean Business Report.

As for food processor Home Choice Enterprise Limited's managing director Kareema Muncey, she hopes to take home the 'Top Exporter (in manufacturing) Award', as Home Choice's sales have increased by over 30 per cent in the last two years.

This year's M and E Awards that will feature two additional categories — Legacy Award and Best New Packaging Award, will be held at Jamaica Pegasus on October 5, under the theme 'Unleashing Greatness'.

There are 18 categories up for the taking by 33 nominees that include: Grace Food Processors Division, J Wray & Nephew Limited, Wisynco Group Limited, Seprod Limited, LASCO, ARC Manufacturing Limited, Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited, Caribbean Foods Limited, Caribbean Industrial Systems, Carita Jamaica Limited, CMA CGM Jamaica Limited, Home Choice Enterprises Limited, Grace Foods and Services – Latin America and Caribbean Division, Technological Solutions Limited, Complete Nutrition Care-Wellness Limited, Honey Bun Limited, Jamaica Broilers Group Limited, L'Jhean Beauty, JP Tropical Group, Kingston Wharves Limited, Lifespan Company Limited, Morgan's Creek, Jamaican Teas Limited, National Rums of Jamaica, P.A Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited, Pure Chocolate Limited, Newport Fersan (Jamaica) Limited, Nestle Jamaica, Quality Systems Solutions and Initiatives, Rainforest Seafoods Limited, Tortuga Jamaica Caribbean Rum Cake Limited, Shavuot International and Red Stripe.