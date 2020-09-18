US-based Andersen Global using Jamaica to grow its Caribbean presence

US-based tax and legal services firm Andersen Global is growing its presence in the Caribbean via its Jamaican partnership with local-based, tax and accounting company, Senior Accounting Services.

Both firms have signed a collaboration agreement, which strengthens Anderson Global's geographic coverage in the region, while growing senior accounting services tax practice.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms of tax and legal professionals around the world, while Senior Accounting Services provides broad service capabilities in tax compliance, tax advisory and accounting services for a variety of clients including individuals, local and multinational corporations.

Anderson Global will be leveraging the strength and regional connections of the Jamaican tax and accounting firm to growth its Caribbean business.

For his part, Andersen Global Chairman Mark Vorsatz notes that “since we entered the Caribbean market, our organisation has made systematic progress to gain broad regional coverage.”

In a press release issued yesterday, Vorsatz, who is also chief executive officer of Anderson Global member firm, Andersen Tax LLC, highlighted the goal of Anderson Global, which is to collaborate with firms that demonstrate a commitment to stewardship and transparency and provide best-in-class solutions while setting the standard for client service in their market.

“Our collaboration with Senior Accounting Services continues Andersen Global's momentum in pursuing our goals to become the dominant service provider in the region,” stated Vorsatz.

Founded in 2016 by Managing Director Serika Sterling, Senior Accounting Services operates with five professionals and sees the collaboration with Andersen Global as strengthening its growing tax practice, as the firm continues to provide its clients with independent, seamless service globally.

“Our firm's culture focuses on fostering deep relationships with our clients by providing tailored solutions and an integrated approach,” Sterling noted. She remarked that, “as businesses seek to gain a competitive advantage in the global market space, they will need a firm that can help them to navigate the multiplicity of opportunities and challenges that exist outside of their domestic market.”

Commenting on the collaboration agreement with Anderson Global, Sterling said her company looks forward to establishing synergistic relationships with the organisation's liked-minded individuals.

Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 201 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

— Durrant Pate