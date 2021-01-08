US trade deficit jumps to US$68.1 billion in November
WASHINGTON (AP) — The US trade deficit jumped to US$68.1 billion in November, the highest monthly deficit in 14 years, as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.
The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by eight per cent from the October deficit of US$63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said yesterday.
The increase reflected a 2.9 per cent increase in imports of goods and services to US $252.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That jump swamped a 1.2 per cent rise in exports which totalled US$184.2 billion in November.
Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at US$604.8 billion, 13.9 per cent higher than the same period in 2019.
President Donald Trump has insisted that his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit and bring back American jobs.
The politically sensitive deficit with China rose 1.9 per cent to US$30.7 billion in November and totalled US$283.6 billion for the first 11 months of 2020. That was a drop of 11.5 per cent from the same period in 2019, reflecting in part the higher tariffs the Trump Administration imposed on Chinese goods as the world's two largest economies engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war.
The monthly deficit in goods and services of US$68.1 billion was the largest imbalance since August 2006. The deficit in just goods totalled a record US$86.4 billion in November.
Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics, said that the rising trade deficit would act as a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. He predicted the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, would expand at an annual rate of 3 per cent in the October-December period.
