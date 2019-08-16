Use digital media to drive sales urges Bumble Bee expert at local conference

Jamaica's reliance on existing, new and emerging digital technologies has increased in the last five years and will continue to grow steadily. That's the consensus from Bumble Bee Digital Agency's Chief Executive Officer Keerene Carty.

Speaking at the Power Up Sales Conference recently at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, the digital strategist highlighted digital trends around the world, using digital media to drive sales and improve internal communication.

Insisting companies extract all they can from the digital space, including but not limited to analytics and insights, Carty says a strong integrated digital platform for any company holds a wealth of knowledge.

“The world has gone digital and Jamaica is no different,” Carty explained. “We have changed the way we do business in order to adapt to the global standard and this is a good thing.”

“Sales is about communication and the majority of communication that takes place happens digitally these days, whether via social apps, e-mails, texts or voice notes,” she added. “Therefore, sales professionals must embrace digital to effectively communicate.”

In her talking points, Carty detailed the effective use of social media platforms for sales and other professionals.

“Sales individuals should use social media platforms to qualify prospects and consider investing in blog sites to show their expertise,” she said. “They can also employ digital agencies to grow subscription and personal brand awareness.”

The Power Up Sales Conference was an intense one-day conference to educate and inspire sales executives. It featured topics including 'Investigating & Qualifying Techniques, Negotiating and Closing' led by Damion Austin, co-founder of Global Outsourcing Solutions; 'Mindset, Motivation and Value Proposition' led by Geoffery Fullerton.

Diversifying Jamaica's digital space since its launch in mid-2018, Bumble Bee lists targeted Wi-Fi advertising, social media management, and integrated marketing among its specialisations.