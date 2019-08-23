UWI Open Campus to host globally competitive Caribbean webinar

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus is now preparing to host its webinar on globally competitive Caribbean on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at UWI's regional headquarters, Mona Campus, Jamaica.

Entitled 'Building a Globally Competitive Caribbean: Navigating the Knowledge Economy', the two-hour event will focus on the application of scientific research and technological knowledge in developing a knowledge economy from a Jamaican perspective; ultimately aiming to provide an opportunity for relevant stakeholders to give feedback on the topic.

This feedback is expected to inform the completion of a course being developed by the Open Campus with the same name.

The webinar will run from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and will be chaired by international science and technology and sustainable development consultant, Dr Conrad Douglas.

Presenters will include virologist and science and technology consultant, Dr Arnoldo Ventura, science and technology policy consultant, Dr Sandra Wint, and pro- vice-chancellor and Principal of the UWI Open Campus Dr Luz Longsworth, and other representatives from various interest groups in Jamaica.

Representatives of various sectors in Jamaica have been invited to make five-minute presentations on how their sector/industry is using science and technology, as well as concerns and ideas they wish to share on the topic.

Dr Longsworth, in a press release, stated that the webinar is an exciting approach to stakeholder engagement by UWI Open Campus and gives Open Campus the opportunity to interact with the course's critical stakeholders both face-to-face and online to enable the widest possible participation.

The public will be able to participate in the discussion via the online platform Zoom using this link: https://uwi. zoom.us/j/739716925