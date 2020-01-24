Venezuela says murder rate down sharply in 2019
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — Venezuela's Government said on Wednesday that the country's homicide rate fell dramatically last year.
It went from 33 murders per 100,000 inhabitants to 21, for a drop of 37 per cent, Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol said without offering an explanation for the decline.
These figures are at odds, however, with those of a non governmnetal organisation (NGO) called the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, which said in December that there were 60.3 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019.
It said 32 per cent of homicides happened during police operations against suspected criminals.
The Government classifies those cases as deaths due to“resisting authority” and does not include them in its murder statistics.
The Government said there were 17,849 such deaths from 2016 to last May.
The violence observatory said there were 16,506 murders in 2019 in the country of 30 million.
Reverol accused the observatory of “distorting” its figures as part of a “war against the Government”.
The inited nations (UN) Office on Drugs and Crime's latest figures from 2017 put the murder rate in Venezuela at 56.8 per 100,000 people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy