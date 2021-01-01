Virtual summit gives boost to Caribbean SMEs

More than 3,000 small business owners from around the world participated in a virtual summit aimed at providing entrepreneurs in the Caribbean with invaluable leadership, branding, and marketing advice.

The summit, staged by Branson Centre of the Caribbean in partnership with Yello Media Group (YMG), featured global experts and digital entrepreneurs sharing actionable strategies on business-related advice on how to grow a brand online, strategic leadership, and navigating the new normal brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the speakers were Heneka Watkis-Porter from The Entrepreneurial You; personal branding and online marketing strategist Nadine Liverpool; Robby Polk from YMG, as well as entrepreneurs who have developed million-dollar businesses online, including Adam G Force, founder of multimedia digital brand Change Creator; Barrington McIntosh, founder of BaLance eCom which trains multimillion-dollar sellers on Amazon's marketplace; and Jamaican-born podcaster Nicaila Matthews Okome, at Side Hustle Pro.

“We gathered the best of the best for leadership in a digital age. This was a free event, but the value of the content is priceless. It was our intention to inspire small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as provide practical training that attendees could implement with ease,” said Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship-Caribbean CEO Lauri-Ann Ainsworth.

“Even though we shifted our focus from business acceleration to recovery management, we wanted to show SMEs that opportunities are still out there to help them get on the path for growth,” Ainsworth added, noting that another objective of the event was to give more Caribbean businesses the opportunity to showcase their expertise on a global stage.

Branson Centre's Development and Communications Manager Gizelle Riley said the summit, dubbed a “crash course for SMEs”, was the entity's first virtual staging and based on the number of participants, the decision to take the event online was a step in the right direction as an increasing number of SME operators crave this type of content.

“Entrepreneurs have to be agile and multifaceted leaders in this fast-paced digital age, and 'Leadership in a Digital Age' reflects that in an educational and inspiring way,” she stated.

YMG General Manager Jessica Campbell was satisfied with the event.

“The summit has proven that when different organisations have a common goal, and pool resources, they can achieve amazing results,” she said.

Speaking about the partnership between YMG and the Branson Centre, YMG's Chief Revenue Officer Christopher Armistead said the venture delivered on its objective.

“This partnership aims to support the ongoing growth of Caribbean-based businesses through different initiatives, including workshops and webinars,” he said.