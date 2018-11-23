Vision 2030 in sight?

No one can logically argue with the economic and market improvements we are seeing in our country today.

Unemployment is at the lowest it has ever been (8 per cent) and is not far from what is defined as full employment, which I can never recall); the capital infrastructure and housing stock is finally being developed; interest and inflation rates are sustaining low levels; fiscal numbers and tax collection are improving; and business and consumer confidence is high.

All these indicators coming together is a recipe for economic improvement, and it has reflected itself positively in the GDP numbers.

If I were asked even three years ago (which I was), if we have any chance of achieving Vision 2030 – the place of choice to live, work, and raise families – I would have said as much chance as a snowball in hell has. So three years ago, I would have taken odds of 100 to 1 against even having a chance of achieving Vision 2030.

Three years on, it is obvious that if I had taken that bet at those odds, then I would be considering applying for a permanent resident visa in Antarctica, where no one could find me.

I would not yet apply for it, as even though there is a much increased probability of achieving Vision 2030, there is still much to do for us to get to that destination, as economic growth and prosperity is not the most important consideration of “Vision 2030” although it is a necessary ingredient.

Sure someone will take the individual risk of working in countries like Iraq or Afghanistan to earn more money. However, even with growth at 100 per cent per annum for five years, even though they will take the risk to work there, they will not set up permanent residence there and especially will not risk the lives of their family.

Economic growth and prosperity is necessary to achieve the vision of the place of choice to work, but not sufficient to achieve the rest of the vision the place of choice to live and raise families.

That is not to say that Jamaica is anywhere close to Iraq or Afghanistan, but we still have a situation where people still seek a permanent residence visa to go to the US or Canada, and many Jamaicans, who have done well have houses in other countries where they and their families spend much of their time.

In fact, as a comparison, we don't even have to look as far as Iraq, but we can see with what is happening in the US, with all the economic growth they are seeing, that it is becoming a less attractive place for permanent residency.

In order to achieve Vision 2030 in its entirety, we must take deliberate actions, to ensure not just economic growth and prosperity, but also social equality and the rule of law and order. We must also do what is required to establish strong institutional capacity and opportunity for all, irrespective of where they live or how much money they have.

This of necessity includes ensuring higher standards of education across all schools. Not to have certain traditional institutions stand out as better than those in the inner-city communities for example.

It must also include holding those in charge of our children in schools accountable and also eradicating violence in schools. So the teacher at Mona High who is alleged to punch a student and cause physical damage, and is still on the campus teaching (as admitted by the principal), and no action is taken against the school by the ministry of Education against the school for allowing the teacher to remain, is in my mind an indictment against the Ministry as it means they appear to condone the incident.

Achieving Vision 2030 also necessitates bringing discipline to the roads in the form of people (especially taxis and buses) being held accountable for breaking the traffic code and ensuring that people are not allowed to just set up stalls anywhere on the road, impeding traffic and pedestrians, and looking unsightly.

This also includes holding the owners of vehicles responsible for the actions of people they employ to drive their vehicles. After all, if a private sector company, or even a government body, has a branded vehicle that causes damage to one of the taxis are they going to hold the driver responsible and not the company — since they are opposed to this law.

Right here I want to commend Calvin Allen and his team for the work they have been doing on the roads, and encourage the Government to ensure they have all the resources they need to be even more effective.

Of necessity also, if someone is going to want their children to live in a society, they must feel confident that there is not going to be the level of child abuse that we see in Jamaica (sexual and otherwise — like a teacher punching a student and still being present) and if there is any abuse against a child that it is dealt with as a matter of urgency by the police and child protection agencies. It can't be that so many children are abused and there is no accountability.

You also want to live in a country where the justice system is fair and efficient. I commend the Chief Justice and the minister for what they are attempting to do to improve the justice system, which I think is one of the brightest sparks we are seeing in the country today. We need to move quickly though as where there is a lack of proper justice the whole society decays. I note the response from the Police High Command to the PSOJ's release and wonder if they had a PEP student write it.

Therefore, while we must all applaud the efforts being made by the Government on the economic front, it is very important to understand that chaos with or without economic prosperity, is still chaos. It just is prosperous chaos.

My observation is that the Government led by the PM, seems to be intent on addressing the social and law and order issues, but in order to achieve Vision 2030 (even before 2030) we must move expeditiously to strengthen our institutions and enforcement of laws. — Because real development comes when we can achieve the vision of the place of choice to live and raise families. The final resting place of capital is where people live and raise their families, otherwise it is transient.

The PM has the opportunity to do what Lee Kwan Yew did for Singapore, which no one else has had the opportunity or taken the steps to achieve since the 1960s. The key to achieving this goal though is to address the social and law and order issues, not just the economic prosperity.

Dennis Chung is the author of Charting Jamaica's Economic and Social Development AND Achieving Life's Equilibrium. His blog is dcjottings.blogspot.com. Email: drachung@gmail.com