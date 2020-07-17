Wayne Robinson appointed senior deputy governor at BOJ
…replaces outgoing John Robinson
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) yesterday announced the appointment of Dr Wayne Robinson as senior deputy governor, following the departure of John Robinson who previously held the post.
In a release statement, the central bank said that the appointment made by Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance and the public service, is set to take effect on October 1.
Dr Robinson comes to the post with a wealth of experience — leading a long career as a central banker spanning more than 30 years.
“He has served in several capacities at the bank, rising through the ranks, from a clerk in the information systems department to the position he now holds as deputy governor with responsibility for the research and economic programming division and financial stability,” the release said.
Among a raft of accomplishments, the incoming senior deputy governor was noted to have likewise made significant contributions to the strategic management of the BOJ and has also played a leading role in the design of Jamaica's economic programme as well as the design and implementation of monetary policy and financial market reforms.
Dr Robinson will succeed BOJ stalwart, John Robinson, who will step down from this position on September 30 when his contract comes to an end.
“Over the coming months they will be working together to ensure a smooth transition,” the release also stated.
The bank, in extending its appreciation to the outgoing Robinson, lauded him for his over 35 years of unstinting service— seven of which he served as senior deputy governor.
