We will get through COVID-19 – Chris Berry
Executive chairman of Mayberry Investments, Christopher Berry, strongly believes that Jamaica is adjusting to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 is beyond our control. Nevertheless, we have experienced it and are better able to move forward with the wisdom gained to implement more feasible solutions,” he said while addressing the fourth virtual Mayberry Investor Forum last week.
Berry said that the “quick fix” is to focus on more effective means to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by making it easier for tourists to follow protocols to keep them safe, while protecting the safety of Jamaicans.
“Once people feel safe, they will continue to visit Jamaica. If we do not do that, we will be in a worse position because there are other countries that are being very aggressive, and we could very well see the market shift from ourselves to other places,” he said.
“The hard fact of life is that whenever you have challenges they don't go away and you have to find ways around them. We just have to go out there and face the music and get the economy moving. We will be fine,” Berry added.
— Balford Henry
