Wendy's spends $130 m to open first drive-thru in Kingston

Gara Restaurants Limited, which acquired the Wendy's brand from Wisynco Foods Limited in November 2019, has opened its first drive-thru restaurant in Kingston at Waterloo Square, 12 West Kings House Road.

Michelle Myers Mayne, a director of Gara, said: “Plans for the opening of the new Wendy's drive-thru at Waterloo Square has been in train for the past six months and although a number of activities in the economy came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remained committed to opening at this time.”

With a spend of $130 million to design and equip the latest Wendy's restaurant, Gara Restaurants' expansion plan is on target. Wendy's at Waterloo Square will employ over 30 Jamaicans, bringing the total Gara team to approximately 200 islandwide.

Currently there are seven Wendy's locations operated by Gara Restaurants in Kingston, St Catherine and St James. Wendy's Waterloo Square is the third drive-thru restaurant, joining Bogue in St James, Montego Bay also in St James and Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine.

“As part of the strategic growth plan over the next five years, Gara Restaurants intends to increase Wendy's market share in the Jamaican quick service industry by improving restaurant operations, driving efficiencies, implementing strategic marketing efforts and expanding to make the brand more accessible islandwide,” said Myers Mayne said.

“We at Gara are confident that we must do what we can to move forward even in challenging times. By working together, Jamaica's economy can bounce back stronger than before,” she concluded.