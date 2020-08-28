West Indies Tobacco back on track following factory shutdown

Cigarette manufacturing and distribution company West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) managed to recover some ground following the six-week closure of their factory combined with stay-at-home orders which limited the company's reach during the quarter.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government imposed several measures in March to limit transmission among the population.

These measures severely affected the company as its domestic market took a massive pull back along with exports to more than 25 countries being interrupted as well.

This impacted key markets such as Jamaica, Guyana and the other Caribbean islands which distribute more than 50 brands produced by the company.

As a result of these events, WITCO's revenue fell by 22 per cent to TT$187.5 million ($4.21 billion) for the quarter and by 10 per cent during the six-month period.

A positive result of this fall in revenues was a similar 20 per cent fall in cost of sales which left the company with a gross profit of TT $146 million.

Domestic sales fell by 10 per cent to TT $376.1 million while export sales to Caricom declined by 13 per cent to TT $45.3 million.

The domestic market suffered a steeper decline due to the stay-at-home measures and closure of several businesses which limited the distribution channels for the typical consumer.

Gross profit only fell by 11 per cent to TT $320.2 million compared to the Caricom market which saw a 22 per cent jump in gross profit to TT $7.1 million.

Since the factory was closed and exports halted for some time, the company's administration and other operating expenses fell by 40 and 67 per cent, respectively, but distribution costs rose by 125 per cent as the company ramped up operations following the factory restart.

Lower finance costs and income left the company with profit before taxation at TT $127 million which was a 19 per cent decline from the prior quarter.

Although the consolidated net profit closed out the quarter at TT $88.7 million, net profit attributable to shareholders declined by a similar 19 per cent margin to TT $44.5 million.

However, net profit attributable to shareholders for the six- month period only fell by eight per cent to TT $97 million ($2.2 billion) compared to TT $105.3 million due to strong results from the first quarter.

Total assets grew by 12 per cent year over year to TT $745.3 million mainly due to current assets climbing to TT $485 million with non-current assets down to $260.3 million. Total liabilities shrank by 14 per cent to TT $201.1 million as both current and non-current liabilities took double-digit declines.

Shareholders equity went up by 26 per cent to TT$544.2 million as the company grew its retained earnings by TT $115 million, which was positively impacted by there being no dividend declaration from the first quarter.

In his report to shareholders, chairman of the board, Anthony Phillip commended the WITCO staff and reality for the company.