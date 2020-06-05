WIHCON appoints new general manager

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) director of Distribution Operations Marvin Campbell has been appointed general manager of business development and deputy CEO of West Indies Home Contractors (WIHCON), effective May 1.

Campbell, a civil engineer by training, is a past vice-president of the Jamaica Institution of Engineers, a Fulbright Scholar and a master's of science degree-holder from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Concrete Institute and the Project Management Institute, and a former civil engineering lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

In his new role, Campbell will be initially responsible for working on all aspects of WIHCON's business development operations.

Throughout his more than 20 years at JPS, he has gained expertise and leadership experience in construction, administration, power distribution and commercial operations after holding various management roles including chief engineer, parish manager and regional director.

“I am a product of the investment of some great leaders that I have been fortunate along my journey to be trained, coached and mentored by. Creating an environment that embraces challenges, opportunities and encourages the team to strive to exceed expectations is key for me to developing my team's leadership and execution muscle,” said Campbell, who is from Montego Bay.

He has an impressive track record of operational turnarounds, positive culture change and team building and has also been credited with creating alignment around corporate strategies and championing executions, while pioneering innovative and creative solutions to increase stakeholder value.

That, according WIHCON CEO Delroy Alcott, is what which makes Campbell an “ideal fit for WIHCON”.

“I have been looking at succession planning in the organisation as I near retirement age. Marvin's professional career and all that it entails makes him an ideal fit for WIHCON. I had the opportunity to interview him and his clear sense of mission, commitment to teamwork, strong ethical skills and wide network of relationships greatly impressed me. I will be working with him and offering support in achieving our aggressive expansion plans,” Alcott said.