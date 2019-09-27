ALPART CLOSURE PULLS GROWTH DOWN TO 0.7%

Government has lowered its growth target for this fiscal year to 0.7 per cent, down from the 1.5 estimated in February.

This moderated growth projection for 2019/2020, which is detailed in the Government's just-tabled revised Fiscal Policy Paper, is due mainly to the announced closure of the alumina plant, Alpart, to facilitate an upgrade of the facility.

The revised Fiscal Policy Paper stated, “For FY 2018/19, real output expanded by 1.9 per cent and is currently projected to grow by 0.7 per cent in FY 2019/20 rather than the 1.5 per cent projected prior to the start of the fiscal year.”

According to the Ministry of Finance document, “The economic prospects for the July to September 2019 quarter are positive, with real GDP projected to grow within the range of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent compared to the second quarter of FY 2018/19.”

This outlook is predicated on the expectation of continued strengthening in the performance of most industries in the goods producing and services industries, within the context of relative stability in the macroeconomic environment.

However, “the main downside risks to the economic forecast for the second quarter include the possible impact of adverse weather conditions, plant downtime and weaker-than-anticipated growth in the global economy”.

The Government has also moderated its macroeconomic outlook for FY 2019/20 to FY 2022/23 compared to the forecast presented in the first Fiscal Policy Paper for FY 2019/20, tabled back in February of this year.

The document stated, “The moderation is mainly driven by unfavourable domestic developments in the mining sector and the expectation of weaker global expansion than previously projected. Nevertheless, the outlook remains positive, with anticipated growth in the economy over the medium term.”

GOODS-PRODUCING AND SERVICES INDUSTRIES TO LEAD RECOVERY

These projections, the Fiscal Policy Paper indicated, are informed by the existing general macroeconomic stability, which has been bolstered by structural reforms that are designed to progressively reduce the country's economic weaknesses.

The goods-producing and services industries are expected to continue performing positively, supported by modest growth in the economies of Jamaica's major trading partners. It said that business and consumer confidence are expected to remain strong and improvements in the labour market are anticipated to be sustained.

“The progress of the Jamaican economy, however, may be derailed by weaker external demand that may result from slower-than-forecast global growth and increased uncertainty, in an environment of intensifying geopolitical and social tensions on the international landscape. Adverse weather conditions and other natural hazards also present significant risks due to their potentially deleterious economic impact,” the Fiscal Policy Paper outlined.

Against this backdrop, “it is projected that average growth in real GDP between FY 2019/20 and FY 2022/23 will be within the 1.0 per cent to 2.0 per cent range. Inflation is expected to stabilise within the target range of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent over the medium term. In the external sector, the current account deficit (as a percentage of GDP) is projected to remain relatively low, averaging about 2.6 per cent over the next four years”.

SELF-FINANCING PUBLIC BODIES

For the period April – June 30, 2019, the group of Self-Financed Public Bodies reflected an overall surplus of $5.2 billion as at end-June 2019, compared with budgeted deficit of $204 million. This out-turn was due to a combination of factors such as a capital expenditure of $12.25 billion, which was $5.5 billion lower than the budgeted spend of $17.75 billion.

The lower outturn was chiefly attributable to the National Housing Trust (NHT), National Water Commission (NWC) and the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ). The NHT's total capital expenditure was just over a billion dollars lower- than-budget, due to lower than projected disbursements for its Joint Venture Programme, as well as the NWC recorded under-expenditure of $746.3 million or approximately 41.7 per cent of budget, influenced primarily by an overall delay in the procurement of the solid-state meters.

The PAJ's shortfall of $1.3 billion compared with its budget of $2.05 billion resulted mainly from delays in the construction of the Logistics Complex and a lag in works on the Portmore Informatics BPO project. Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica, with an overall surplus $5.2 billion, was $5.27 billion better than budget.

The PCJ's higher outturn resulted from the gain of $4.9 billion on disposal of its shares in Wigton Windfarm Limited in May 2019. This inflow was not budgeted given uncertainties surrounding the timeline, as well as the yield/proceeds expected from the transaction.

The impact of the lower capital expenditure and higher inflows to the PCJ was offset by Petrojam's overall deficit of $3.15 billion compared with budgeted surplus of $848 million.

Contributing to this outturn were overdue balances of US$27.9 million owed by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for the period. The actual amount owed by the JPS was US$121.7 million compared with a budget of US$93.8 million.