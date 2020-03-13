World Bank approves US$56 million for Haiti's Cap-Haitien

The World Bank recently approved a US$56-million grant, earmarked for the Cap-Haitien Urban Development Project.

The grant funded by the International Development Association (IDA) aims to improve urban infrastructure and public spaces, aiming to make the Cap-Haitien city region more habitable and resilient.

In a release earlier this week Anabela Abreu, World Bank country director for Haiti said that the World Bank is working with the Haitian Government and other development partners to make the Haitian city a better place to live, visit, and transact business.

“Cap-Haitien, the country's second largest commercial center, has the potential to become a growth hub in the north but faces significant challenges that are constraining its development and reducing the quality of life of its citizens,” she said.

According to the World Bank, the project will also help to improve mobility, road safety, and reduce the vulnerability of urban infrastructure to natural hazards also strengthening Government's capacity to maintain these investments.

Statistics from Haiti's Urbanization Review indicated that around 64 per cent of the population lives in urban areas, making it the fourth most urbanised country in the Latin America and Caribbean region. It also reflected that urbanization for many years in the country has occurred in an uncoordinated and unregulated manner, resulting in overcrowded cities.

“As much as 74 per cent of Cap-Haitien's residents live in high-density neighbourhoods and around 72 per cent of its buildings are in flood-prone areas. At the same time, only a small fraction of urban land is dedicated to road infrastructure and public spaces, limiting movement, economic development opportunities, and restricting availability of recreational spaces.

“Guiding future growth towards safer areas and ensuring availability and access to open spaces will therefore be vital to promoting improved livability and resilient development in Cap-Haitien,” a report outlined.

The project which will also upgrade a part of the city's waterfront will also significantly contribute to the development of tourism and economic activity in the country as well as facilitate the rehabilitation of road and neighbourhood infrastructure, ultimately improving living conditions in areas located within ambits of the city.