Xoom rolls out new bill payment service in Jamaica

Xoom, PayPal's international money transfer service has announced the launch of its bill payment service in Jamaica..

This is being done through a partnership with bill platform provider, Paykii, where customers in the US, UK, Canada and 37 markets across Europe can now use Xoom's money transfer service to pay electricity, telephone, internet, cable, mobile network, water, loan and insurance bills in Jamaica.

Paykii's simple and secure bill payment platform will enable Xoom users to pay utility, insurance and financial services billers in Jamaica reliably, and in a timely manner.

In a joint statement announcing the launch of the new payment service in Jamaica, Xoom Vice-President and General Manager Julian King emphasised Jamaicans living abroad now have access to a fast and easy way to help family and loved ones securely pay for life necessities, like utilities and mobile phone services.

According to King, “through Xoom, these senders will no longer have to wait in line, fill out forms or pay higher fees to send money back home, and recipients don't need to worry about waiting for cash transfers to…pay their bills on time.”

He noted that Xoom is constantly innovating to provide cutting edge money transfer services for our customers across the globe and is excited to partner with Paykii to launch our bill payments service to Jamaica.

For his part, Fabian Saide, co-founder and CEO of Paykii said his company is enthusiastic about partnering with Xoom, a digital innovator and leader in the industry, to introduce this service for the first time to recipients living in Jamaica.

Earlier this month, Xoom announced that customers will be able to send money to recipients in the US for the first time via strategic alliances with Walmart and Ria, enabling Americans to use Xoom to send money for cash pickup at nearly 5,000 locations across the country.

That news follows Xoom's July expansion into the UK and 31 markets across Europe, paying out remittances to individuals living in Nigeria, India, China, the Philippines and beyond — spanning 130 countries. Just last month, Xoom also announced that people in the US, Canada, the UK and 31 other markets in Europe can send money directly into bank accounts in South Korea.