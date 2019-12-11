AMCHAM Jamaica signs MOU with the US Embassy

US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM Jamaica) to permit the organisation to provide core fee-based services to US companies interested in the Jamaican market when the US Embassy is unable to do so.

The MOU will, according to the ambassador, provide clear focus to facilitate business and the future of trade between Jamaica and the United States, thus further cementing the business relationship between the two countries.

The MOU will cover various business facilitation services, such as the popular Gold Key Service, which allows US companies to meet with Jamaica companies within the same industry with the aim to invest and trade.

In signing the agreement, president of AMCHAM Ann-Dawn Young Sang noted that the organisation’s 33-year history in Jamaica with a strong membership base qualifies it to be the key signatory with the US Embassy in facilitating US-based companies interested in Brand Jamaica.

She further noted that AMCHAM Jamaica is currently the only local business organisation with ties to 28 AMCHAMS across the region and has a direct affiliation to the United States Chamber of Commerce that has access to more than 20 million businesses in the United States.

The American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica is a non-profit organisation and independent association formed in 1986 by US business people and Jamaicans who do business with the United States of America.

The main objective of the chamber is to promote investment and trade between the United States, Jamaica, throughout the region, and around the world via networks unique to AMCHAM.