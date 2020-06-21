BANK CHARGES ACCOUNT TWICE

Dear Claudienne,

I sent a message to NCB on Twitter on April 3, 2020 regarding a service fee that was charged to my foreign currency account twice on April 2, 2020.

I received this response: “We are aware that unusually high services charges were collected from some customer foreign currency accounts.

Please be advised that these charges will be reversed centrally by end of day April 2 2020.”

On April 6,2020 I contacted NCB customer service and requested that one of the charges be reversed. My query was assigned a case number.

I followed up again on April 9, 2020 and was told that my case would be escalated. I called the customer service centre a few days later and spoke to a supervisor. I was informed by the supervisor that one of the charges would be reversed by the end of the business day.

Since April 22, 2020 I have been following up with NCB regarding my case.

I have spoken to more than 10 customer care agents but none have been able to provide me with an update. On my last follow-up, I was told that someone would contact me regarding this matter. I do not know what to do at this point. I have tweeted about my experience, sent emails, and made several phone calls, but I have not made any progress.

I would appreciate it if you could help me to resolve this matter.

HC

Dear HC

Tell Claudienne contacted NCB and they have advised the column that they have contacted you and resolved the issue.

We wish you all the best.

