Bloom Consulting upgrades Jamaica

Brand Jamaica has moved up in the Bloom Consulting Country Brand Ranking for tourism. The island is now among the top 10 tourism country brands in the Americas for 2019-2020 after making a significant leap of five places to 10th place since its last evaluation.



Bloom Consulting is an internationally recognised organisation which works with local and national governments to establish and advance strategies for nation and city branding. Its country brand rankings for both trade and tourism are published biannually while the firm also provides a Digital City Index and Digital Country Index assessing the brand appeal of countries, territories and cities.



Tourism rankings are arrived at using an algorithm to analyse a country's or territory's economic performance, its CBS (country brand strategy), analytical data from the websites and social media of its NTO (national tourism organisation) as well as the volume of online searches for its “tourism-related activities and attractions”.



“Jamaica must be congratulated for reaching a higher CBS Rating and being able to stabilise its tourism receipts thanks to prioritising its Country Brand given the strong competition in the area,” read the recent Bloom Consulting assessment.



Jamaica's rise reflected wider growth enjoyed by some other countries within the Caribbean region with Jamaica being the biggest mover.



“The Caribbean region experienced strong growth despite being hit by violent hurricanes in the summer of 2017,” noted the report. “Especially countries like the Dominican Republic and Jamaica were able to enter the Top 10. At eighth place, the Dominican Republic improved its general performance and tourism receipts by an incredible five per cent.”



In the Latin American region of the Americas, special mention was made of Costa Rica and Mexico. Mexico moved up a place to achieve the number two position on the continent and is just one place away from the top 10 globally.



Costa Rica moved up four places to fifth position in the Americas and into the global top 20. This was attributed to “the awareness of the natural beauty and diversity of its Country Brand” and its economic focus on sustainability.



Sitting atop the ranking in the Americas and indeed the whole world is the United States, which Bloom Consulting says shows no indication of any diminishing appeal to visitors from around the globe.



Jamaica's Caribbean neighbours who also enjoyed upward movement include Barbados, Guadeloupe, Curacao, Haiti and the Virgin Islands, while The Bahamas, Cuba, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Maarten, and Anguilla all fell places.



The top-10 ranked countries in the Americas in the order of first to 10th are the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Argentina, and Jamaica. The list of the Americas includes 47 countries. Jamaica's world ranking is 52 out of 198 places.



According to Bloom Consulting, the information it provides in its tourism-related country brand ranking report is advantageous to national tourism organisations and economic ministries in setting “short to medium-term strategies and goals”. Its evaluations can be used to improve performance in tourism.



“Tourism is the most important sector in the world's economy, with almost 685 million online searches analysed in this CBR Tourism Edition,” declared José Filipe Torres, CEO, Bloom Consulting. “And the data we provide in this ranking are essential for the different destinations to understand their positioning and their strengths. Our knowledge and experience tell us that the strength of a Country Brand can affect its economic performance as well as its touristic industry.”



— Alexis Monteith