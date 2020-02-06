Business Observer Report: TransJamaican IPO seeks to raise $14.1 billion… Tourism Pension Act now in effect… Jamaican airline prepares for take-off

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The TransJamaica Highway is seeking to raise US$100 million or $14.1 million in what will be Jamaica's largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. The IPO opens on February 17 and will remain open for three weeks.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett announced that Tourism Pension Act is now in effect and registration for the scheme will begin soon.

And, last Friday Jamaican airline venture Oriole Limited was launched. The venture is expected to commence next year and will undertake flights across Jamaica and the region.

Watch as the BUSINESS OBSERVER wraps this week for you.

