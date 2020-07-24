Christmas in July

Chairman of Tourism Linkages Network Adam Stewart (left) and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett (right) check out craft items from

Culture Art Relatability at the annual staging of Christmas in July by the Tourism Linkages Network yesterday at the Jamaica Pegasus

hotel in New Kingston. Looking on is Dr Carey Wallace, executive director, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

