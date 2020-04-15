Coronavirus protection in the workplace

THOUGH the Government of Jamaica has issued an order requiring those who can work from home to do so, there are many Jamaicans who, due to the nature of their work, cannot comply.

In fact, consistent with the terms of the order, such a worker is required to go to work unless that employee and his/her employer agree otherwise.

An issue of priority, for the employer and employee alike, is the health and safety of the employee in light of the highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

An immediate concern of all parties involved is what obligations exist in law for the protection of employees from COVID-19.

The current law, captured in the principles of employer's liability and more generally the doctrine of negligence, does not provide an adequate answer to these pressing concerns.

Generally, an employer has a legal responsibility to take reasonable steps to prevent harm to employees.

The scope of the employer's responsibilities, though far-reaching, can be broken down into four main categories: to provide competent staff, adequate plant and equipment, a safe system of work with effective supervision, and to provide a safe place of work.

An employer who fails to act in accordance with the advised COVID-19 precautions may find s/he is in breach of each of the last three of these duties.

The duty to provide adequate equipment may include a responsibility to provide protective gear such as masks and gloves.

A safe system of work may extend to the employer being responsible for establishing social distancing practices within the workplace, establishing protocols for hand-washing and sanitisation, giving specific instructions to minimise risk of exposure, as well as ensuring compliance with these measures.

The duty to provide a safe place of work may require the employer to establish necessary sanitisation practices throughout the office, and to ensure that high-contact areas are cleaned regularly to minimise the risk of exposure to their employees.

There is no “one-size-fitsall” approach to the question of an employer's responsibilities to safeguard against COVID-19.

Consider the position of two different employees: first, the administrative personnel who works in an office environment and second, a cashier at a supermarket.

Each worker is faced with a different level of exposure to risk of contracting COVID-19 based on the number of people they are required to interact with during their work.

Each industry, place of work and type of work done carry with them nuances that will determine the exact nature of the employer's responsibility.

To succeed in a claim under employer's liability, the employee has to show, firstly, that they suffered some actual injury (contracting COVID-19) and secondly, that it is more likely than not they contracted the disease because of the employer's failure to adopt the required measures.

These two features drastically limit the usefulness of employer's liability principles to employees whose employers have not taken adequate measures to protect them from COVID-19.

Firstly, the employee would only have a right to bring a claim after they have been harmed (meaning contracted the virus) as measures aimed at compelling an irresponsive employer to begin to take proactive steps do not exist under