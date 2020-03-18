Coronavirus threatens 50 million tourism jobs worldwide

As the world ramps up measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it has been speculated that the deadly pandemic could put some 50 million jobs in the tourism sector at stake.

Based on reports by Bloomberg News last week, it was said that the world has already begun to feel far-reaching impacts. This, as hundreds of airplanes have been grounded and dozens of cruise ships docked — expected to impact about 25 per cent of the estimated trips for this year.

Virginia Messina, managing director of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), shared the view that the tourism sector will inevitably suffer.

“For many companies it is a matter of how long they can go on for without generating any income, and generating large losses as they reimburse trips,” she said.

The entity, based on preliminary estimates, also suggested that some 16 per cent of tourism jobs across the world will be threatened based on a figure of 319 million people being employed to the sector in 2018.

“The most impacted businesses will be those depending on Chinese travellers, as they are the world's top-spending tourists. The consequences will be devastating for cruise companies,” Messina said while noting that countries have banned many ships from docking in their ports after the coronavirus was detected on several voyages.

JAMAICA Similar measures were also undertaken in Jamaica as the ministries of health, tourism, and the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) have imposed stricter guidelines for cruise ships arriving in the country.

Since these impositions several cruise liners have also threatened to pull their services, as countries heighten their safety protocols in order to contain the spread of the pandemic which has so far killed more than six thousand people and infected in excess of 167,000 people globally.

Expressing optimism, Messina believes that the tourism industry, which is known to be vulnerable in nature, will however take the necessary measures needed to navigate the challenging period, noting that the sector has become resilient from having to deal with varying shocks over time.

“A World Travel and Tourism Council study of 90 different crises found that it now takes the industry about 10 months to recover, down from 24 months a decade ago,” she highlighted.

The Jamaica Observer, in trying to get an analysis of the impact on the local tourism industry, sought to obtain information from Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) but was unsuccessful up to press time.

— Kellaray Miles