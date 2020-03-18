DBJ celebrates 10 years of financing micro entrepreneurs

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is celebrating 10 years of providing financial support to Jamaica’s micro and small businesses through its Micro Finance Window, which has disbursed more than $10.8 billion to more than 106,000 entrepreneurs since its inception up to December 2019.

The product was introduced in 2009 following a Cabinet decision to ensure increased access to credit for micro and small entrepreneurs.

“Prior to 2009, our funds were loaned only through the DBJ’s network of approved financial institutions such as the commercial banks and credit unions,” says DBJ Managing Director Milverton Reynolds.

“As such, we were not reaching the really small, micro entrepreneurs who wanted to borrow very small loans for a short period.”

As a result, the bank opened the lending window through which DBJ-approved micro finance institutions (MFIs) could borrow funds from the DBJ to on-lend to micro entrepreneurs, including carpenters, small farmers, vendors, barbers, hairdressers and traders, among others who wish to expand their businesses but have difficulty accessing financing.

Over the past decade, as many as 12 MFIs have met the bank’s criteria and were approved to on-lend the funds.

Currently, the MFIs which are the clients of the DBJ are JN Small Business Loans, Access Financial Services, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union, Bull Investments, McKayla Financial Services, LASCO Microfinance, Monaire Financial Services, First Union Financial Services, COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union, and C&WJ Co-operative Credit Union, through which sub-borrowers can each access up to $2.5 million — the maximum amount available to micro and small entrepreneurs.

“In addition to our loans, there are other products available to micro and small businesses,” says Reynolds.

“For example, if they are registered businesses, micro entrepreneurs can apply through our MFIs, or directly online, for vouchers for technical assistance if they need support services; and for our partial guarantee — the credit enhancement facility — if they are in need of collateral support for a loan.”

Funding for the lending window comes from Government of Jamaica sources and loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The EIB has also provided a grant and technical assistance under which workshops and seminars are held to provide training for the MFIs in delinquency management, information technology, debt collection, and social performance management.

Since its implementation, the DBJ’s micro loans have benefited thousands of micro entrepreneurs in all parishes across Jamaica.

The top five parishes which have benefited are St Catherine, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Clarendon and Kingston and St. Andrew, with the top sectors being distribution and trading, services, agriculture and manufacturing. Additionally, over 70 per cent of the loans were taken up by women.

However, the DBJ’s support to the micro sector has not been all about financing.

In 2015, the bank partnered with private sector companies to develop and test a mobile money platform for micro entrepreneurs.

At its successful conclusion, this activity morphed into the further development of an Inter-American Development Bank-funded project called Financial Empowerment and Technological Awareness (Project FETA), under which basic financial training and other support services were provided to approximately 2,100 micro entrepreneurs, through 12 workshops and 13 seminars in nine parishes.

A novel feature of the DBJ’s programmes to support micro entrepreneurs over the last decade has been its equal opportunity approach to gender lending and the emphasis placed on maintaining and creating jobs.

According to Sophia Bryan-Terry, DBJ’s acting general manager of MFI Services, “No discrimination is tolerated in the application of the lending rules.

In fact, under the EIB’s funding, women and youth and care for the environment must be central to the projects that are funded by MFIs.”

Marcus James, CEO of Access Financial Services, says, “Micro enterprises are really the engine for growth, so this is a very valuable service that DBJ is providing in terms of helping the Jamaica economy grow and spurring entrepreneurship. We’ve had a good relationship with the team at the DBJ and we would like to congratulate them for their stellar work in the industry.”

The DBJ’s Micro Finance Window has also contributed to the development of the Microcredit Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

When it is passed, the legislation is expected to provide guidelines covering lending limits, interest rates, and other related matters to formalise activities in the microfinance sector.